Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Nearly all automakers have been forced to postpone their model launch plans due to the coronavirus lockdown. Here are some cars and SUVs that will be lunched once the dust settles.

After debuting there latest creations at the 2020 Auto Expo and BS4 models being forced to be discontinued, all auto manufacturers had big plans to launch new products for the Indian market. But the coronavirus decided it had other plans and forced everyone under lockdown, also forcing all these manufacturers to differ their model launches to a later date when the global crisis settles down. Once car makers are allowed to resume production and the restrictions are eased, here are a few cars and SUVs that will be finally be launched in India.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

As Maruti Suzuki decided to stop offering diesel engines in the Indian market, the S-Cross flagship model from Nexa is the last remaining model to be offered with a petrol engine and thus get its BS6 upgrade. While the manufacturer has updated its Nexa website showing the S-Cross petrol is coming soon, the launch of the model is just around the corner. The S-Cross petrol will use the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ciaz that develops 103hp and it will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. It is also possible that the S-Cross would come in an automatic variant for the first time if Maruti throws in the 4-speed auto as well.

Honda City

The eighth-generation Honda city made its global debut in Thailand in late 2019. The model was expected to be introduced in India in April 2020. However, the launch is said to have been delayed and the all-new Honda City will only be launched later once the lockdown is lifted. The Honda City will come with an all-new design and interior, offering more space and features with a long list of safety equipment as well. The City will be offered with a petrol and diesel engine option which will be offered with manual and CVT options for both engines to take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.

Honda Jazz BS6

Honda decided to use this opportunity to not only upgrade the Jazz hatchback to BS6 but also give it a mid-life cycle update which was much overdue. Honda has teased images of a new facelifted Jazz that will be launched with an updated WR-V crossover that is based on the same vehicle. The Jazz will continue with the petrol and diesel offering but will offer cleaner BS6 grade emissions of course. The WR-V is likely to offer the same as Honda has also started accepting bookings for the cross over the model. However, the standard hatchback is on the cards soon after.

Kia Sonet

We had recently reported that Kia may seek another name for its upcoming sub-compact SUV as the trademark was objected. however, till then let’s refer to it as the Sonet as that was still the name for the concept. The Sonet will be the sub-compact SUV rival based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue which it will directly rival along with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and more in a highly competitive segment. The Sonet is said to arrive in the second half of the year anyway but is expected to be launched before or around the festive season. It will offer two petrol engines and a diesel motor, borrowed from the Venue, but the standard petrol in the Sonet may also be offered with an AMT which Kia will call the ‘IMT’.

Hyundai i20

While we were already aware that Hyundai was working on an all-new i20 hatchback, it made its global debut only recently. The i20 was slated to be launched in August 2020 but the confirmed date of launch for the premium hatchback may have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The i20 will use the same three engine options as the recently launched Verna facelift with two petrol motors and a diesel. The i20 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the upcoming Honda Jazz and the VW Polo.

Hyundai Tucson

The updated 2020 Hyundai Tucson was shelled to be launched in April 2020. But the lockdown has forced the launch to be postponed to a later date. Hyundai showcased the new model at the auto expo in February with tweaked styling and an all-new interior. The updated Tucson will have an even more extensive feature list and will be offering improved engines with a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The Tucson will rival the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass along with the upcoming Skoda Karoq.

Skoda Karoq

Skoda debuted the Karoq for the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo and the automaker had already started accepting bookings for the SUV. But, with the lockdown enforced across the nation, Skoda delayed the launch of the model however, at the Auto Expo it did reveal what the Karoq will be offering. The Karoq will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine only. This engine is capable of 147hp and 250Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic. The infotainment system in the Karoq will offer Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto, the cabin will also be equipped with dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting LED headlight and tail lights and more. The Jeep Compass will be the Skoda Karoq’s chief rival in India.

MG Hector Plus

Based on the standard Hector, MG Motors will be launching a three-row stinging model of the Hector in India. It will be called the Hector Plus and it will be offered with a 6-seat and 7 seat configuration. The Hector Plus made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo and MG has done some significant work to make the Hector Plus set itself apart from the normal model. The Hector Plus offers and updated styling at the front and rear with subtle new design cues, however the interior likely to remain the same with an identical dashboard layout with the vertical screen. The Hector Plus is expected to come with the same petrol and diesel options with automatic transmissions offered for both variants to take on the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

At the Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz announced that it was accepting booking for its smallest sedan the A-Class limousine. Said to be positioned below the C-Class, the A-Class sedan will be launched in India at a price tag of around Rs 40 lakh and will offer three variants. The A-Class will be offered with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. But there will be a semi-fast version of the sedan as well in the form of the AMG A 35. The A 35 AMG offers 300hp and 400Nm of torque. This model is expected to be priced at a premium of course. The A-Class Limousine will rival the upcoming all-new Audi A3 sedan and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.

