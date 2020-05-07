Upcoming affordable hatchbacks: 2020 Hyundai i20, Maruti S-Presso CNG and more

While most of the delayed launches are just updated BS6 models, there is also a slew of all-new cars as well in this list.

They say there is always light at the end of the tunnel. The coronavirus has put the entire world on notice. People are getting bored sitting at home and working. Pretty much also with seeing the same faces time and again. Well, I am no exception to this either. What though keeps me going is about the prospect or thought of owning a new cellphone. Materialistic, I agree but then it is also a need as is demonstrated by the pandemic. People who stay in a PG and have no access to any other source of entertainment will rely on cellphones. This story though isn’t about the cellphone or how to keep yourself entertained and as is evident from the headline, is more about affordable hatchbacks that are going to be in showrooms soon.

When the lockdown ends and everything returns to normal (new?), there will be folks out there buying the delayed automobile or cellphone. Here then is a list of what’s coming your way (in the form of new cars) and affordable ones at that.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG: This could be the first launch in India. The S-Presso CNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It uses the same 1.0-litre petrol (69hp/90Nm) engine that though makes slightly less power in CNG mode (57hp/78Nm). The gearbox will be a 5-speed manual while the claimed efficiency in CNG mode is 31.59km/kg. Maruti might offer it with the base Lxi trims only though the one displayed at the expo was a Vxi. Expect a Rs 50,000 price hike over the corresponding Lxi trim.

Datsun redi-Go: The company has already teased the refreshed redi-Go. Its variants too are out. There is no detail on the engines though we believe Datsun will continue with the same powertrains as before. An 800cc and 1.0-litre engines can be expected, with the latter getting an optional AMT as well. From the look of it, the model could be in the market very soon. Expect a Rs 6,000 hike over the BS4 model for base versions and Rs 15,000 for top models.

2020 Hyundai i20: This is an all-new car in this midst and is speculated to be launched in India in September. It has got a longer wheelbase and seems to be overall better in each aspect than the i20 we have now. There will be a choice of mild-hybrid petrol powertrains as well as a diesel (for India). The new i20 though will be priced very competitively. Expect prices to start from Rs 6 lakh onwards for the base petrol version.

Honda Jazz: Honda has teased the Jazz on its website. So its a given that the car will be launched soon. Honda might use this opportunity to add a bit more flavour to the Jazz package. Apart from BS6 diesel and petrol engines, the Honda Jazz could also get a facelift. There will be no change in the specifications of the petrol or diesel engines. Expect a minor increase in the prices of the petrol version and for the diesel, around Rs 60,000 more.

Datsun Go: The Datsun Go got a facelift last year. So, another one will not be on the cards when the BS6 model is out. Datsun has already revealed all the specs of the BS6 model. The kerb weight stays the same and there has been an increase in the safety features. These include auto door locks and pedestrian protection compliance. The same 1.2-litre petrol engine with varying power outputs will be used. A choice of a CVT too is being provided. A slight hike in price can be expected over the BS4 version.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG: The Celerio has got a lukewarm response after the launch of the newer Maruti products. While the company declined to comment on a facelifted version, we believe there is one on the cards later this year. At present, the priority will be to get the BS6 CNG variant out. We are being told that this is the variant that sells the most. A price increase of Rs 10,000 can be expected over the corresponding BS4 CNG variants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.