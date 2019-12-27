Up to Rs 4 lakh discount on Mahindra vehicles: XUV300, Scorpio, Alturas included

With 2019 drawing to a close, many car makers are offering discounts in order to remove 2019 model year stocks. Hyundai and Ford have also announced their discounts and now Mahindra has announced its temporary discounted rates for its model line up before the year is over. Mahindra is offering up to Rs 4 lakh discounts to clear 2019 MY and BS4 models before the BS6 emission standard models are launched next year.

Mahindra is offering discounts on models which include the Bolero, TUV300, XUV300, Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and the Alturas G4.

The leat amount of discounts are being offered on the Bolero. Mahindra dealers are offering up to Rs 47,000 on the Bolero. The Mahindra Scorpio has a discount of Rs 60,000. There is a discount offer of Rs 70,000 on the XUV300. The TUV300 sees a discount of Rs 75,000, while the XUV500 is offered with a discount Rs 84,000. The highest discounts being offered are on the Marazzo MPV and the Alturas G4 SUV. If you are looking to buy a 7-seat MPV, and if the Marazzo is in your shortlist, then you can get a discount of Rs 1.71 lakh. The Alturas G4, on the other hand, has a discount of a whopping Rs 4 lakh.

While officially, these discounts are valid till December 31, the timeline may vary depending on dealers and until stocks last. On other models like the KUV100, Mahindra is not offering any discount officially, however, dealers have other benefits that can be availed.