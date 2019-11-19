UP ranks highest in road accident deaths in 2018: Full list of all states with highest accidents

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has released the state-wise data for the number of accidents reported as well as the number of persons killed in road accidents during the year 2018. According to the statistics, Uttar Pradesh ranks the highest when it comes to deaths due to road accidents. In 2018, 22,256 people lost their lives in the state where 42,568 road accidents were reported. The data states that the state of Maharashtra was in the second spot where 13,261 people lost their lives due to road accidents in 2018. The condition looks grim all across India as in 2018, 4,67,044 road accidents were reported during the year 2018 wherein 1,51,417 people lost their lives.

According to the data, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents in 2018 at 63,920 incidents. 12,216 people lost their lives in the state due to these. The National Capital witnessed 6,515 road accidents wherein 1,690 people lost their lives.

In order to bring down the number of road accidents in India, the amended Motor Vehicles Act was recently introduced. Under the new regulations, hefty fines are being warranted for traffic violations. The fines have increased multiple folds in comparison to what they were previously.

Though some states went ahead and implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act as it is with the hefty fines, some decided to implement the same by reducing the amount. Ironically, Uttar Pradesh decided not to implement the new regulations and still continue to operate on the older ones.

Express Drives requests its readers to always follow all the traffic rules and drive within the permissible speed limits. By ignoring the traffic regulations, one not only puts the his/her life at risk but also of other road users.