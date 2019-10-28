Over 250 challans issued for caste stickers and aggressive messages on cars in Noida

As a part of ‘Operation Clean’, over 250 vehicles have been fined for advertising casteist stickers, aggressive words and tampered number plates in Noida and Greater Noida by Noida Traffic Police. The district police of Gautam Buddh Nagar has started the Operation Clean drive under which 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas were issued with fines for having casteist remarks. 91 challans were issued (78 in urban, 13 in rural areas) for displaying aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Additionally, 56 vehicle owners were charged with fines for tampering with vehicle number plates. In addition to the casteist messages, the police are also cracking down on religious slogan stickers displayed on vehicles as well.

While the fines for first-time offenders were Rs 300, the fine for repeat offenders stood at Rs 500 as per the violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. Under Section 177, rule numbers 50 and 51 of the Motor Vehicle rule 1989 any kind of tampering with number plates are punishable. While the amended Motor Vehicles Act has not yet been adopted by the state of UP, the state is yet to confirm how it plans to adopt the new rules recommended by the central government.

Nearly 150 vehicle owners, 138 of them bikers were fined for other violations during the operation. The Operation Clean began on Friday on the day of Dhanteras and police have said they will continue with the till Tuesday (Bhai Dooj) claiming to ensure celebrations during this festive period are smooth and worry-free.

Noida Police’s Operation Clean drive doesn’t not only include traffic offences, but also other smaller violations that most police have largely ignored.