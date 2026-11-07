UP, Maharashtra, Karnataka lead India’s EV charge

Three-wheelers drive northern markets, while two-wheelers dominate southern states

Uttar Pradesh retained its position as India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market in October, recording 47,165 registrations and accounting for 13.31% of nationwide sales, ahead of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The top 10 states together contributed around 72% of registrations, with northern and southern markets showing different patterns of EV adoption, according to JMK Research’s monthly report.

Maharashtra ranked second with 42,104 registrations and an 11.88% market share, followed by Karnataka with 28,010 registrations, representing 7.90%. Karnataka remained the leading southern state, supported by early EV policy initiatives, its manufacturing and startup ecosystem, charging infrastructure and demand from Bengaluru, the report said.

Tamil Nadu occupied fourth position with 24,259 registrations, followed by Rajasthan at 22,991 and Madhya Pradesh at 21,138. Odisha registered 18,611 vehicles, while Bihar recorded 17,857, accounting for 5.25% and 5.04% of national sales, respectively. Telangana ranked ninth with 16,355 registrations and Gujarat tenth with 15,743.

Meanwhile, nationwide EV registrations rose 6.21% month-on-month to 3,54,378 units in October from 3,33,670 in September. Registrations increased 51.43% year-on-year from 2,34,019 in October 2025. However, EV penetration declined to 11.15%, indicating that overall vehicle sales grew faster than EV sales during the month.

The top 10 states accounted for around 72% of India’s total EV registrations in Oct 2026,” the report said, citing data from the Vahan Dashboard.

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The report pointed to contrasting demand patterns across regions. Southern states contributed 29% of national registrations, against 25% for northern states. “EV adoption in southern states is primarily driven by private ownership,” it said, with electric two-wheelers dominating registrations. Northern states, in contrast, recorded a higher share of electric three-wheelers, largely used for commercial and last-mile mobility services.

West Bengal registered 14,484 EVs, followed by Delhi at 14,212, Andhra Pradesh at 14,099, Kerala at 13,090 and Assam at 11,022.

Electric two-wheelers dominated the national market with a 63.20% share in October. Passenger electric three-wheelers accounted for 21.10%, electric cars 10.39% and cargo electric three-wheelers 3.89%. Electric trucks and buses contributed 1.17% and 0.22%, respectively.

High-speed electric two-wheeler registrations increased 8% month-on-month to 2,23,964 from 2,07,314 in September, and rose 48% year-on-year. But their penetration in overall two-wheeler sales fell to 9.65% from 11.58% in September. The report said festive discounts on conventional two-wheelers could have attracted buyers.

TVS Motor led the electric two-wheeler market with a 26.99% share, ahead of Bajaj Auto at 21.92%, Ather Energy at 14.21% and Hero MotoCorp at 13.36%. Established two-wheeler manufacturers accounted for nearly 62% of sales among the nine largest companies.

Electric three-wheeler registrations rose 3% sequentially and 25% annually to 88,569 units. Passenger vehicles accounted for 74,789 registrations and cargo vehicles 13,780. The report linked demand to lower ownership costs and improving financing availability. Higher-performance L5 passenger three-wheelers outsold L3 models for the sixth consecutive month.

Bajaj Auto led the passenger three-wheeler category with a 19.87% market share, followed by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility at 18.93%. The report said the three leading established manufacturers together accounted for nearly 45% of the segment, supported by extensive sales and service networks and easier financing.

Electric car registrations rose 87% year-on-year to 36,823, up from 36,094 in September. Tata Motors retained its lead with a 39.64% share, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra at 23.08% and MG Motor at 16.04%. Together, they accounted for over 79% of electric car sales.

However, electric car penetration in overall passenger vehicle sales declined to 7.29% from 8.48% in September, even as registrations increased.

Electric bus registrations increased 133% year-on-year to 768, despite an 8% monthly decline. JBM Auto and Olectra Greentech registered 202 buses each, accounting for a combined 52.60% share.

Electric truck registrations grew 23% month-on-month to 4,162, recording 156% annual growth. Their penetration increased to 3.85% from 3.52% in September.