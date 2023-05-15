Up close and personal with Skoda Kodiaq at NATRAX

The 2023 Skoda Kodiaq showcases its might by effortlessly cruising at 215 kmph, handling and off-roading prowess.

Skoda recently re-launched its flagship model, the Kodiaq, making it now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. Starting from Rs 37.99 lakh, the seven-seater SUV is available in three trims and continues to be powered by the 2-litre turbo petrol engine. The powertrain churns out 187bhp and 320Nm of torque and comes standard with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. We got the chance to drive the SUV at breakneck speed at the NATRAX, Asia’s longest testing track, and also do some mild off-roading. Here are our first impressions of the 2023 Kodiaq.

Skoda Kodiaq: Rocksteady on high speed track

Skoda wanted to showcase the Kodiaq’s ability and stability at high speeds. There’s no safer place than the NATRAX to push the Kodiaq’s limits and we were happy to oblige. Once out of the pitlane, the only thing that the instructor said was to put the pedal to the metal. With a wide four-lane track at our disposal, we stepped on the gas without thinking twice. There’s absolutely nothing linear about the 2-litre powertrain’s response. It picks up pace briskly and before I knew it, the SUV was cruising at 200 kmph. As elated as I was with the two-and-a-half tonne vehicle effortlessly going past the 200 kmph mark, the instructor in a bored manner glanced to the 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and said, “You’re not driving on full throttle.” So much for my achievement! I just mumbled under my breath and floored it. To my surprise, the digital numbers were heading northwards and we were cruising at 215 kmph. The instructor shrugged his shoulders and said, “See”. Anyways, getting back to the Kodiaq, we took a sweeping turn over 200 kmph and the SUV remained rocksteady like an anchored ship. The SUV didn’t meander to the other lane and thanks to the quick and direct response of the steering wheel, there wasn’t even a nanosecond where I felt I wasn’t in control of the SUV.

Skoda Kodiaq: Off-road mode

The Kodiaq is a tarmac-friendly SUV, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take it on dirt and gravel tracks and have fun with it. Skoda had designed an off-road track for the Kodiag and being equipped with an all-wheel-drive system, we engaged it in this mode. The track started off with some articulations which the SUV swatted aside with ease. Getting back to the dusty trail, the Kodiaq remained planted and cushioned the undulations ensuring the ride quality isn’t compromised. When it came to steep inclines, the petrol engine’s 320Nm pumped out the required pull power, but this is also where we missed the erstwhile 2-litre diesel motor which would have championed the conditions. The Kodiaq offers multiple driving modes like Eco, Normal, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Snow, enhancing its grip capabilities. The Off-Road option reads out important information on the multimedia display like approach and departure angles, compass and oil temperature. For a soft-roader, the Kodiaq is a capable SUV, but with a ground clearance of 192mm, there is a possibility of grazing the underbody. Putting that aside, the Kodiaq is an all-rounder SUV that handles like a charm on the tarmac and is respectable on dirt tracks.