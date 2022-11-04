Untamed and raring to go: Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 limited edition

The eye-catching Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition highlights the vehicle’s sporty and rugged styling ethos.

Mini Cooper is known for its versatile vehicles and sporty driving experience and now the company has added another feather to its hat with the SE Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition. Apart from the souped-up design, new features and colour schemes, what makes this trim even more interesting is its multifaceted powertrain. Let’s find out what the Untame Edition is all about.

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untame Edition: The best of both worlds

Mini Cooper has chosen the plug-in powertrain that has a total output of 217bhp. With two drivetrains, the front wheels are powered by a 123bhp three-cylinder petrol engine while the rear wheels are powered by a 70 kW (94 bhp) electric motor. For urban commutes, the SE Countryman ALL4 also offers a complete electric range of around 51 km.

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untame Edition: Design elements

The SE Countryman ALL4 Untame Edition gets an exclusive new Nanuq White exterior paint colour. To enhance the sporty presence of the SE Countryman ALL4 further, the all-black front bumper’s lower air intake gets a white-finish design. Continuing with uniformity, the lower skirts and the rear bumper also get white panels. As it is a limited edition, BMW has added four diagonal stripes on the lower part of the doors in Frozen Blue Stone paint finish. Upping its sporty nature, this special version of the SE Countryman ALL4’s door sills and wheel arches also come in the same Frozen Blue Stone colour. The Untamed nameplate is embossed on the rear side windows.

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Untame Edition: Spruced-up equipment

Complementing its urban yet rugged looks, there are mountain landscape graphics on the outer section of the seat backrests. The Countryman offers additional equipment like Untamed lettering that lights up on the instrument panel, a panoramic roof and top-of-the-line HIFI speakers from Harman Kardon.

In terms of luxury, no stone is left unturned as the steering wheel is wrapped in Nappa leather with Untame Edition lettering in the lower spoke. It is also equipped with LED headlamps with extended features, the Mini Driving Modes with Connected Media function and along with the standard features, this edition also gets the Mini Driving Assistant.

