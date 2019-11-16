Unite India 2019: Unity Technologies sets record of 53 downloads per second – Day 1 Key Highlights

Unity Technologies has recently announced the record of 34 billion downloads per year that accounts to 53 downloads per second. The company announced this feat at the Unite India 2019 event in Kochi. The third edition of Unite India was held in association with the Government of Kerala. The annual developer conference saw over 1100 delegates on Day 1 with sessions conducted across fields like gaming, education, film and animation along with industrial and AEC. The industry leaders from organizations like Kerala Startup Mission, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Autodesk, Byju’s participated and highlighted the rapidly growing applications of AR, VR, MR, ML and AI Technologies. Unite is a global developer conference hosted in 8 countries and is the most important gathering of Unity developers, artists, publishers, educators, and enthusiasts.

During the event, Unity Technologies also announced the winners of Unity Hackathon 2019, a virtual hackathon for Unity developers to bring their vision to life and to #MakewithUnity. The hackathon was won by team December Archer for having developed a game named ‘A swift heist in time’ followed by first runner up and second runner up team Zawarudo and team Nerdz respectively. The said hackathon was launched in partnership with Skillenza with the aim of solving the hiring challenge for companies who are looking to hire Unity employees.

Unite India has witnessed the highest number of delegates and developers attending the conference who are innovating beyond games in industrial markets. Unity also unveiled the fact that 50 per cent of the games are developed on Unity developer platform in India, but uniquely the stat has been recorded for non-gaming applications.

Unity Technologies is being leveraged in all industries, particularly in education, film and automotive.

As part of the keynote address, Andrew Bowell, Vice President, Product said that India is one of the early adopters of MR technologies which makes India a special market for Unity. Unity is one of the enablers of real-time 3D, it has been able to witness complex products ranging from cars to aeroplanes to skyscrapers being designed, built and sold with the help of RT3D simulations. Unity is in the midst of a technological revolution being driven by a new generation of engineers, designers and consumers and its partners like Kerala Startup Mission, AutoDesk, MSI, Tech Mahindra, CHRP, HunchCricle, Toonz Animation and more are developing innovative products and helping entrepreneurs and creators.