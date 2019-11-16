Unite India 2019 concludes in Kochi: Unity Technologies announces HMI Toolkit at two-day developer conference

Unity Technologies has successfully concluded its third edition of Unite India annual developer conference that took place in Kochi. The two-day conference was hosted in collaboration with the Government of Kerala and witnessed the participation of over 1100 delegates. During Unite India 2019, Unity announced the new Unity Toolkits that will provide the users with ready-to-use building blocks for industrial use cases. Unity announced its HMI Toolkit, Render Streaming and Immersive Collaboration Toolkit and these will allow the users to extend and modify the toolkits as per the need, whether the users have developed their own Unity components, or they want to connect them with other business systems.

Unity says that its new HMI toolkit redefines the passenger experience in an automobile and extends support to commonly used automotive SoCs in the HMI domain. With Unity, the users can easily connect HMI development processes from research to design and deployment. In this process, Unity Technologies helps to prototype and iterate on the user experience that significantly reduces time during the development process.

In the keynote session held at Unite India 2019, Arvind Neelakantan, Head of Technology and Evangelism, Indian Subcontinent, Unity Technologies also announced its strategetic partnership with Netherlands-based company Unit 040’s software platform Prespective for creating digital twins. PREspective enables integration with external formats and systems ranging from Functional Mockup Unit definitions, to Simulink models, to physical control units, and to reflect those behaviours and controls within system models inside Unity.

Moreover, this will allow its users in creating Digital twins of their complex systems, ranging from machines to entire production facilities. With the latest partnership, Unity and Unit040 eyes at putting a joint effort in sharing intelligence, expertise and resources to accommodate the growing need of industrial use of Unity3D and Prespective for the increasing demand in the manufacturing and automotive industry.

Arvind Neelakantan, Head of Technology, Unity Technologies said at Unite India 2019 that real-time is changing everything around us in a true sense. It is changing how businesses are now designing, building and delivering better products more quickly. Moreover, it is changing consumer experiences to a new level altogether with hyper-realistic quality made with Unity. He added that Unity Technologies is proud to be continuing to partner with the innovators of the world with the sole purpose of serving its users and customers better in every way.

Unite is Unity’s global developer conference hosted in 8 countries and is the prime gathering of Unity developers, artists, publishers, educators, and enthusiasts. Unite India 2019 was organised on 14th and 15th November in Kochi.