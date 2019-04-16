Uniquely modified Mahindra Scorpio India’s first 7-seat SUV with a spacious 3rd row!

Every now and then we get to see some very tastefully finished custom-built motorcycles, however, car modifications in India lag quite behind. It is very rare we get a good one, but the custom-build we're featuring today is... well, you be the judge. The modified Mahindra Scorpio by SP Design does have a stronger looking front end, something similar to the Ford F150 Raptor pickup truck. The custom builder has given it a double-decker mesh grille, custom headlamps and a metal skid plate complete the rugged appeal.

The bonnet has been injected with some steroids too and now looks butchier with faux air scoops. Roof-mounted LED lights have been added to give the off-road edge. The biggest difference, however, is how big it is and this design house it seems does believe that bigger is better.

From the side, the modified Mahindra Scorpio is rather unrecognizable. Or it is as a Mahindra Scorpio with big boot bolted to its rear. As elaborate the modifications are up front, the rear of the cab is as bland.

On the inside, it gets captain seats and the third row is spacious as well. We're not sure if the suspension setup has been tweaked but if it isn't, the occupants of the third row will feel quite the bounce. We've got to agree that this may be the only SUV in India in which third-row passengers can actually be comfortable since there's ample of space.

The engine remains the same, but the driving dynamics of this Mahindra Scorpio must be affected since a lot of weight has been added to the rear and slowing right down at slightest of the bends would be recommended.

For all you Scorpio fans, there's good news. Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the all-new generation of Mahindra Scorpio in India in 2020 and the SUV will undergo a complete design change with better SUV proportions, along with many segments first and modern features.

Mahindra Scorpio is a popular name in India and works on the new Scorpio is underway with various stakeholders including Mahindra-owned design firm Pininfarina being involved in the design process right from the start.