Unbelievably gorgeous wheels on Aston Martin DBS James Bond special edition!

The sixth instalment of the legendary series of Bond films hit the theatres in 1969. Starring George Lazenby as James Bond, special agent 007 in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, it grossed a recorded $82 million at the box office. That number might be less compared to most of the previous Bond films before it, which grossed over $100 million each. However, that is understandable as for the first time Bond had a new face with Lazenby replacing Sean Connery as Bond.

However, what is unbelievable are the new set wheels that Aston Martin have put on a special edition model of the 2019 DBS Superleggera which pays tribute to the 1969 blockbuster. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the feature film, Aston Martin in true Bond fashion have revealed a limited production special model of the DBS which is inspired by the original 1969 Aston Martin DBS that George Lazenby drove in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is set to become the newest James Bond-inspired car, thanks to the most recent collaboration between Aston Martin and EON Productions, the company that produces the James Bond films with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios.

While mechanically the new DBS remains the same for the special edition, the changes are more cosmetic in nature. The exterior paint will be finished in olive green as it was on 1969 original featured in the movie. However, using modern technology, Aston has added a carbon-fibre front splitter, aero inserts on the front fenders, aero-blade and rear-diffuser, along with 21” OHMSS Gloss Black diamond turned and forged wheels, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero rubber that look so good, I could cancel my Netflix subscription and just look at them instead. The wheel design features an immaculately forged and machined 20 ‘Y’ shaped spokes which mimics the retro wire-spoke rims from the original car. It makes the already handsome looking DBS look even more elegant and sophisticated. But Aston didn’t stop just there.

The massive front grille now featuring six bright horizontal vanes, inspired by the original model from the film, in place of the blackened mesh-type grille on the standard car. The exterior paint surface is enhanced with body coloured cantrails and roof. Bearing commemorative side strakes and unique touches throughout, the car is every inch ‘007’.

The cabin is finished in all black leather accented in red stitching and on the seats, centre console, the inner linings of storage compartments and door trim. Aston has also gone through the trouble of accenting the gear shift paddles to be accented in red with a carbon-fibre inlay.

The engine in the BS is the same 725hp twin-turbo V12 which generates 900Nm of torque and sends them to just the rear wheel. You might already think that the 50 owners of each of the limited production models are the luckiest people on the planet to be able to acquire one of these, well, sit down because there is more. These 50 owners will also have the option to buy a bespoke designed drinks case which fits perfectly into the boot space. he black drinks case opens via the bright metal clasp to reveal the matching red felt-lined interior, with space for two bottles of champagne* and four champagne flutes. So if you plan to be one of the lucky few who wish to own one of these gorgeous looking movie memorabilia, the ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service DBS Superleggera’ special editions will retail at £300,007 each… now that’s really a 007 kind of price tag. While I'm not that impressed by the overall car with the upgrades, I'd surely shell out the money for those wheels...if I had the money of course.