Unbelievable! Man catches flying arrow out of roof of Skoda Octavia vRS in this video

Skoda’s has just become the recipient of a rather interesting Guinness World Record, after a publicity stunt where a stuntman catches a flying arrow through the sunroof of a Skoda Octavia Combi vRS. If they had set out to prove how fast the present generation of vRS’ really are, this is certainly one helluva way to go about it. And while the vRS Combi isn’t presently on sale in India, we understand why it is such a popular car in Europe. The station wagon body style means it’s practical on a day to day basis, but the rabid vRS motor under the hood and solid dynamics ensure that you always have a very proper drivers car.

The video shows a guy casually snatching an arrow out of the air from the Octavia Combi’ sunroof at 216 kmph. The Octavia does have a headstart and passes the Olympic archer Laurence Baldauff at considerable speed while he fires the arrow parallel to the speed, Octavia. The passenger, a martial arts instructor by the name of Markus Haas, then grabbed the arrow out of the air after climbing halfway out of the Octavia vRS’ sunroof. While the physics of it is understandable, watching the feat is no less mind-boggling. Skoda has even assured that no special changes were made to the 242 hp Challenge edition Skoda Octavia vRS Combi that puts out a massive 370 Nm of twist through its turbocharged motor.

None were necessary, one would understand, considering that the Octavia vRS Challenge edition makes an additional 13 hp than the vRS on sale in India, allowing it to the station wagon to rocket to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. While this vRS is slightly quicker, Skoda set out to show how fast their vRS cars really are and have made their message loud and clear. A message, that might even appeal to Indian auto enthusiasts who might not have the privilege of the Combi, but can look at a pretty practical and fun to drive sedan in the form of a Skoda Octavia vRS. The India spec car uses just a lighter shade of tune than the European car making 200 hp from its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol motor, that comes mated to a six-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels through an XDS limited-slip differential. While we would never recommend that you go trying to catch arrows from the sunroof of cars, we do think you should watch this video: