Ultima RS with 1200 hp to take on Koenigsegg Agera RS: 0-100 in 2.3 seconds!

Ultima RS can be bought & registered and can be fitted with rear view camera if you do plan to do grocery runs in it. Yes, this is the new road-legal car which must have Koenigsegg Agera RS in its sight and an intention to take from it the title of world's fastest production car. Ultima, best known for the Ultima GTR, will have its new range-topping model debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. If you can't wait to buy it though, pre-order one from the company's website.

The design inspiration for the Ultima RS comes from Group C racing era of the 1980s and 1990s, for example, the Porsche 956 and Jaguar XJR-12. In comparison to Ultima GTR, the RS model has more focus on enhanced aerodynamics and increased downforce for which it has a chassis-mounted front splitter, vortex generators, a large diffuser over at the rear and a big rear wing.

There are several power options available if you don't want the full herd of 1200 horses - all of which use General-Motors-sourced V8 engine. The base model is the LT1 6.2-litre V8 with 480 horsepower. There's also the LT4 supercharged 6.2-litre V8 with 650 hp. The RS with the LT5 supercharged 6.2-litre V8 comes standard with 800 hp, and Ultima offers to tune of the engine up to 1,200 hp.

It'll only come with a six-speed manual gearbox. "The Ultima RS is a real driver’s car and therefore is only available with a six-speed manual shift gearbox and a clutch pedal," the company writes.

Ultima RS is track-focussed hypercar but the manufacturer offers options to make it friendlier for road use, such as air conditioning, navigation, a rearview camera, parking sensors, leather or Alcantara seat upholstery with lumbar support, and LED headlamps with DRLs.

Ultima will make the RS available in both left- and right-hand drive as it will be shipping across the world. But before you place an order, check if it can be driven in your car as a street car. It will not be street legal everywhere.