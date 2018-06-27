Aston Martin DBS Superleggera: 715 hp Super GT to rival Ferrari 812 Superfast

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, the fastest and most powerful car the British car manufacturer has ever built, is here. And, the super-GT has its sights set to take on the biggie in the field - Ferrari 812 Superfast. Aston Martin have brought back the DBS nameplate, which was first seen in 1965 and last in 2012. The suffix 'Superleggera' means super light, and comes from the original Aston Martin DB4 in 1958. The thoroughbred Gran Tourer marks the return of two iconic names, a collaboration that originally paved the way to the DB4, 5 and 6 Mark 1.

Priced at $3,04,995 (approximately Rs 2.09 crore), Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will replace the Vanquish S. The company will save the 'Vanquish' moniker for its McLaren 720S competitor due in 2021.

With 715 hp, 900 Nm of torque, a top speed of 338 km/h and blistering acceleration that dispatches 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and 0-160 km/h in 6.4 seconds, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera promises a class-leading in-gear acceleration as well - 80-160 km/h in fourth gear in a mere 4.2 seconds.

The new Super GT was unveiled in New York on 26 June, when Chief Executive Officer Andy Palmer said that with the DBS Superleggera, Aston Martin will return to the “pinnacle of the Super GT sector”. While speaking about the new car's engine, Palmer went on to say that it will develop 20 percent more torque than “a certain red type of car,” referring of course to Ferrari.

Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman describes the DBS Superleggera as "a brute in a suit". Reichman said in an interview at a launch event in London that the Superleggera name, harking back to the DB4 car introduced in 1958, also points to Ferrari’s choice of English names for recent models including the 812 Superfast.

Under the bonnet of the DBS Superleggera rests a bi-turbo, 5.2-litre V12 engine that will be the basis for all Aston Martin's forthcoming V12 models as well. The engine made its debut in this year’s DB11 coupe. It thus stands to give a firm challenge to the 789 hp Ferrari 812 Superfast. Currently, the 812 Superfast is the only other front-engine, rear-wheel drive, luxury super GT car on the market today.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera features a generous level of standard equipment, including keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist. The audio system has DAB plus Bluetooth audio and phone streaming, iPod, iPhone and USB playback. There is also an integrated satellite navigation system and wi-fi hub. All the in-car infotainment systems use a central LCD screen, controlled via a central dial.

Priced from £225,000 in the UK, EUR 274,995 in Germany and $304,995 in the USA, deliveries of DBS Superleggera are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018.