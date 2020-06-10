Surprising! UK motorists finding it difficult to drive after lockdown: Top 10 errors they’re making

A survey conducted by Hyundai suggests that a fifth of drivers in the UK are struggling to get grips of driving again. Average kilometres have slipped down drastically and people have forgotten which side the fuel filler is.

It’s been well over two months for a lot of us to have been off the road and out of the driving seats. And as it turns out, some motorists are finding it difficult to get used to driving again. A study conducted by Hyundai suggests that a fifth of motorists in the UK are struggling to get grips of driving again. While average kilometres driven for a car has reduced drastically, more concerning is that of those who struggled to get back to driving – 28 percent stalled their cars, 21 percent scrapped wheels on a curb and 21 percent forgot to indicate.

Four in 10 motorists said they hadn’t visited a filling station over the past 28 days, with 12 percent admitting that had forgotten which side or end they fill up or charge their car. The survey also revealed almost half (48 percent) of motorists are concerned that the standard of road users’ driving will be worse now restrictions have started to be lifted.

The survey goes on to list the top 10 errors that motorists have admitted to making:

1.Stalled

2.Struggled to parallel park

3.Forgot to indicate

4.Scraped wheels on kerb

5.Had to think carefully about what each pedal does

6.Not checking mirrors when pulling away

7.Forgot where the filler cap was

8.Forgot to turn the ignition key

9.Not shut the door properly

10.Not put their seatbelt on

It will surely be awkward for many of us to start driving or riding again after a hiatus that has stretched easily to about 60 days for countries that have taken lockdowns seriously. However, none of these errors really sound like a cause for concern. But they did generate a wide-eyed response amidst the boys and girl of Express Drives. Wasn’t driving supposed to get etched into your memory and muscle memory? Number 5 on the list got to us the most – ‘Had to think carefully about what each pedal does’. Anywho, to each their own. And now, as we start driving and riding in India, we’ll see how well will Indians do (considering that a lot of them were not using indicators or seat belts or checking mirrors anyways – pandemic or not).

