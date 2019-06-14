Uber rides to get cheaper as Bajaj Qute gets included

Bengaluru residents rejoice! Your Uber rides are set to get cheaper as the ride-hailing service has now included the Bajaj Qute in its fleet. On Thursday, Uber announced its partnership with Bajaj Auto. Under this, the ride-hailing major is going include the Bajaj Qute in its new UbderXS category. This will provide a more affordable commuting option to the travellers in Bangaluru. The new UberXS category, in the India South Asia region, is going to run the Bajaj Qute in the initial stage, in its CNG version only in the city of Bangaluru.

Nandini Maheshwari, Head, Business Development at Uber India and South Asia said that the ride-hailing service provider is currently working on "transforming the mobility landscape of cities" with the help of new technology. She further added that Uber's partnership with Bajaj is the extension of the company's commitment towards lowering down transportation costs, enhancing asset utilization as well as work towards improving the convenience of the rider. The charges of UberXS will be between that of its UberGo and auto offering, depending on demand and other factors, Maheshwari said.

Bajaj Qute is a quadricycle which was introduced by the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer as a possible replacement for the three-wheeler. Bajaj has only recently launched this vehicle in India after the the Quadricycle, as a category was approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Bajaj Qute is a four-wheel drive vehicle which can seat driver plus three passengers. It is powered by a 216 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine which is capable of churning out 13.2 hp along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque when running on petrol. When running on CNG, the power and torque figures change to 11 hp and 16.1 Nm. The quadricycles provide a mileage of 43km/kg and make urban commuting more environmentally friendly and affordable.

Bajaj Auto DGM Prashant Ahir said that Bajaj Qute is the first quadricycle of India and will prove to be an ideal solution for the mobility challenges of congestion and pollution arising from rapid urbanisation. Its small size helps to park in congested areas. The Uber XS will be operated in the city of Bangaluru for some time before it makes its way to other Indian cities.

