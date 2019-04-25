Uber rides could get cheaper as Mahindra electric cars join Hyderabad fleet

Electric vehicles from the stable of Mahindra from today has joined Uber's Hyderabad fleet. The inclusion of the same in ride-hailing service provider's fleet is going to help promote zero-emission connectivity in the city. The move comes in accordance with an earlier announcement made by Mahindra for strategic collaboration with Uber for the deployment of its electric vehicles on the platform across various cities in India. Uber's EV fleet will include Mahindra models like the e2o plus and the eVerito.

To facilitate the smooth operation of these electric vehicles, around 40 electric charging points will be set-up around 20 plus prime locations in the city of Hyderabad with the help of 3rd party infra companies which includes the likes of Fortum, PowerGrid, HPCL etc.

Speaking at the flag off in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu, CEO – Mahindra Electric said, “As the pioneers of

electric mobility in India we have always been at the forefront of smart and sustainable mobility. Our

collaboration with Uber is aimed at accelerating the large scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility

platforms, thereby driving a positive change in the daily commute. Today while thanking the Telangana

Government for its support, we are excited to embark on this journey to make shared EV commute eco-friendly

and transform the way people in Hyderabad commute. Going forward we plan to further deploy our vehicles

across multiple cities on the Uber platform.”

As part of the partnership between Mahindra and Uber, more electric vehicles will be deployed across other cities in India. This collaboration is going to provide the driver partners on the Uber app with packages in which they can purchase Mahindra electric vehicles at competitive prices with attractive financing and insurance premiums. In addition to this, they will also be able to avail comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates.

The move to electric vehicles in the city of Hyderabad is likely to be facilitated further with the help of Telangana Government's EV policy which is currently under work an is expected to be announced the the next 45 days.