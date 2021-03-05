uber offers free rides to from covid 19 vaccination centres requests govt to vaccinate drivers soon

Uber will also leverage its NGO partners such as the Robin Hood Army and others for transporting the vulnerable and underprivileged elderly to vaccination centres.

Uber today announced free rides worth Rs 10 crore for assisting the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive. The offer stands to benefit the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs for providing vaccinations. The free rides can be utilised to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre by citizens above 60 and 45+ age group with co-morbidities, the target group identified for the second phase of India’s vaccination drive.

Uber’s initiative will facilitate free rides to vulnerable individuals through easily redeemable promo codes. Uber will also leverage its NGO partners such as the Robin Hood Army and others for transporting the vulnerable and underprivileged elderly to vaccination centres.

As a part of its support to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for addressing vaccine hesitancy, Uber will spread awareness through its app and social media channels. Additionally, Uber will run a Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign stressing the importance of masking, social distancing and other Covid safe behavior even after vaccination.

Given that drivers on Uber’s platform meet the two main criteria of being essential and vulnerable, Uber has requested the Central Government to make them eligible for early access to vaccination.

From 8 March, Uber will roll out these free rides in a staggered manner across 35 Indian cities.

How to Claim a Free Ride:

Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’

Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom

Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users, in 34 cities, and across all our Products

Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Authorised vaccination centre in a government or private hospital and the return trip.

Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

Confirm your trip

The value of each free ride will be maximum Rs 150 and a rider is entitled to a maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination centre

The final fare displayed before confirming the trip will be inclusive of the discount

