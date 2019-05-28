Uber now lets you book a submarine with the new scUber! Here’s how

One of the most recognisable brands in transportation today is undoubtedly the ride-hailing company, Uber. The simple smartphone app-based cab service can arguably be called a pioneer in its realm and is available around the world in number countries that offer multiple forms of taxi/cab or any other transportation service for anyone of any kind. Be it for your local hospital visit, or a daily commute to office Uber will offer anything on the road from a tiny hatchback all the way to a black luxury sedan with a professional driver.

As a part of their marketing, Uber even offered the option of ‘Uber Chopper’ in the middle east which made the world news. And then it offered the same in August 2017, for music festival goers in the Netherlands to wished to attend ‘Mysteryland’.

Now in order to create awareness and boost tourism for the Great Barrier Reef, Uber Australia now allows users to avail a shared submarine ride underwater with a new mode of transport aptly labelled ‘scUber’. The state of Queensland, Australia in partnership with Uber held the world’s first rideshare submarine experience to the Great Barrier Reef on Monday 27 May. In partnership with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, the launch is said to support the ongoing protection and conservation of the world’s largest coral reef system.

To be offered for a limited time only May 27 to June 18, 2019, scUber riders will gain exclusive access to the world’s largest ecosystem, renowned as a biodiverse playground rich in marine life. The function will be available for a limited number of rides to requests through the Uber App in Australia and will cost $3,000 for two riders. The experience will include: Pick up and drop off from your location with the Uber app, Scenic helicopter ride to either Heron Island or-or the Quicksilver Cruises pontoon off the coast of Port Douglas depending on your pick up location, a one-hour ride in a scUber submarine and Return trip back to your original pickup address with Uber. If you don’t live in Australia and you still wish to experience scUber, users in other select countries can enter a contest for the chance to take the underwater ride to the reef.

Uber is also partnering with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef to further protections of the delicate ecosystem. The tech company will be donating $100,000 USD to the organization and will match the dollar amount spent on scUber rides during the initiative.