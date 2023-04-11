Uber India introduces new audio seat-belt reminder safety feature for passengers

Uber India has introduced a new tech-enabled safety feature for its passengers. The company’s new feature reminds passengers to wear seat belts even while being seated in the second row.

Uber India today announced the launch of a new technology-led feature that is aimed at improving the in-car safety of its passengers. The company’s new safety feature is called ‘Audio Seat-belt Reminder’ and it will prompt riders to buckle-in their seat belt at the beginning of every trip even while being seated in the second row.

Uber India’s audio seat-belt reminder feature:

The ‘Audio Seat-belt Reminder’ is an industry-first feature that aims to enhance safety on the platform by reducing injuries caused due to passengers not wearing seat belts in rear seats. Once a rider books an Uber trip and enters the vehicle, the driver’s phone will play an audio reminder asking riders to wear seatbelts for their safety and they will receive an app notification as well.

While Uber’s new tech-enabled safety feature is currently available only in Hyderabad, the company plans to expand this feature to other cities as well in the coming months. It is worth mentioning that India is the first country where Uber is piloting the use of a human voice and an in-app notification to remind riders. In other countries, the company uses only a notification sound as a reminder.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Sooraj Nair, Head of Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We believe that our work on safety never stops. We are delighted to bring the Audio Seatbelt Reminder to Hyderabad. We believe that this new feature will be an effective way to encourage riders to wear their seatbelts, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on road safety in Hyderabad.”

