Uber India to install safety screens in 20,000 cabs to prevent Coronavirus transmission

As a part of its ongoing efforts to make its cabs safer for commuters during the coronavirus pandemic, Uber India has stated that it will be installing safety screens or safety ‘cockpits’ in 20,000 of its Premier sedans. The cost of installation of the plastic separation screens will be borne by Uber, hence burdening the driver-partners with no additional costs. The cab aggregator has also said that these safety screens will be scaled up across other product categories.

Uber began by installing safety screens in the country first in the UberMedic cars which transport frontline healthcare workers. Some 8,000 cars have already been fitted with the separation screens.

The safety cockpit is a protective transparent plastic screen that stretches from the ceiling to the floor installed between the passenger and the driver. With this, drivers and passengers can maintain social distancing within the confines of a car as it acts as a safeguard against droplet and aerosol transmission.

Since the resumption of services across 70 South Asian cities, Uber has also been sourcing and distributing cleaning supplies and protective equipment to all its active driver-partners. The company is doubling up its supply of masks, hand sanitisers, and medical-grade vehicle disinfectants to driver-partners across all product categories.

Across its markets around the globe, Uber has so far purchased safety supplies worth $50 million. The company has sourced over 3 million face masks, 1.2 million shower caps for Moto riders, 200,000 bottles of disinfectants, and 200,000 bottles of sanitisers for free distribution to all its driver-partners in India.

Furthermore, Uber recently launched a set of safety measures, including Go Online Checklist and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, mandatory driver education around COVID-19 related safety protocols, and an updated cancellation policy where both riders and drivers can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.

