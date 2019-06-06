Tyres with no air! Michelin, GM’s new puncture tyre will leave you pleasantly surprised

Michelin and General Motors have come up with a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles named as the Michelin Uptis Prototype or Unique Punctureproof Tire System. The new tech has been introduced at the Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility. Michelin and GM have also announced a joint research agreement under which the companies intend to validate the Uptis Prototype with the goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models as early as 2024. The two brands, Michelin and GM are currently testing the Uptis Prototype, starting with vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt EV. Later this year, the companies will initiate real-world testing of Uptis on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.

The Uptis Prototype is claimed to be a major advancement towards achieving Michelin’s VISION concept that was presented at the Movin’On Summit in 2017 as an illustration of Michelin’s strategy for research and development in sustainable mobility. The VISION concept primarily focusses on four main pillars of innovation - airless, connected, 3D-printed and 100% sustainable that is entirely renewable or biosourced materials.

Commenting on the development, Florent Menegaux, chief executive officer for Michelin Group said that Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream. Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.

Steve Kiefer, Senior Vice President, global purchasing and supply chain, General Motors said that General Motors is excited about the possibilities that Uptis presents, and the company is thrilled to collaborate with Michelin on this breakthrough technology. Uptis is an ideal fit for propelling the automotive industry into the future and a great example of how the brand's customers benefit when the company collaborates and innovate with its supplier partners.

Eric Vinesse, executive vice president, research and development, Group Michelin said that this Uptis Prototype demonstrates Michelin’s capacity for innovation in both the mastery of these high-tech materials, and also the development approach in close collaboration with GM, which validates the Vision concept as a roadmap for innovation. Uptis represents progress toward Michelin’s vision for tomorrow’s mobility, and also embodies the commitment to a better, sustainable mobility for all.