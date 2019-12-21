Tyres are the most important safety feature: In conversation with Michelin India

Michelin India, part of the global tyre major Michelin, has made a tall claim—that its Energy XM2+ tyre stops a car at least 2.4 metres shorter as compared to any other tyre. To test this, rudimentary of course because I am not equipped with measuring equipment, I sit with Mohan Kumar, executive vice-president, India Cluster, Michelin, in a car fitted with a competitor tyre. I accelerate to 100kph, and suddenly apply brakes on a wet road (done in a controlled area, on the Wabco track near Chennai). Then I repeat the manoeuvre in a car fitted with XM2+ tyres, and while I couldn’t measure the exact distance, the car does stop noticeably shorter. “Apply this to real-life conditions, where even a six-inch shorter stopping distance can mean a difference between an accident and a save,” says Kumar.

This tyre, he adds, has been designed for Asian countries, but is currently not being manufactured at the company’s Chennai factory, where only commercial vehicle (CV) tyres are made. “We will import the XM2+ from Thailand.” Recently, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association, of which Michelin India is part of, raised the issue of dumping of radial tyres from Thailand. However, Kumar says there is a difference between dumping and import. “Predatory prices severely impact local players. What we are getting to India is a high-tech product, and there is a possibility of it (XM2+) being made in India at a later stage.”

While Michelin is a niche player in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler segments, in CVs it has been witnessing high demand. One of the reasons is low CPK (cost per kilometre). “Michelin tyres are 25-30% expensive upfront, but run longer. Fleet owners and state transport corporations have begun to understand this. Traditionally, tyre suppliers are selected by them based on the lowest-bidder-wins (L1) system, but we offer them the lowest L1 CPK. In fact, 100% KSRTC buses today run on Michelin,” he says, adding, “We’re now approaching other state transport corporations with the same model.”

In India, re-treading of tyres is a common practice, and Michelin sees an opportunity here, especially in CVs and aircraft tyres. “At the end of its first life, a Michelin tyre can be re-grooved, then re-tread, then re-tread again, increasing the mileage by 300%. Among global manufacturers, Michelin is the most heavily involved in re-treading,” he says. It’s also a sustainable practice. A recent EY study noted that early removal of well-maintained tyres from PVs wastes about 400 million tyres per year worldwide. It’s costly for the consumer, and costlier for the environment. While for PVs, re-treading isn’t advised, using a better product can be the solution. “There is growing awareness on fuel economy and safety, and carmakers expect tyre companies to come up with products that are good from the long-term standpoint,” he says.

In terms of longevity, the Energy XM2+ tyre is claimed to run an unbelievable 1.25 lakh km. This claim, Kumar says, has been arrived at based on real-life conditions, by testing this tyre on some cars running in the Mumbai-Pune area. Michelin recently announced Ambition 2048, i.e. by 2048, 80% of the material used will be sustainable and 100% of a tyre will be recycled. A step towards that is the Uptis, short for Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System. It’s an airless mobility solution (there is no air inside the tyre) being developed for PVs. “Often, a tyre is discarded due to a bad puncture,” Kumar says. “But the Uptis will revolutionise the global tyre industry. A car fitted with the Uptis will need only four tyres. That means 20% lesser number of tyres. It’s a huge step towards sustainability.”

Bibendum, or the Michelin Man, is one of the world’s oldest trademarks and a recognised figure globally. However, in India, not many people relate it to the brand. “India is one of the few countries where the Bib isn’t known well. That’s why we’ve started our branding activities in a big way, on TV, on billboards and at our stores,” he says. Michelin stores are unique. Unlike similar stores by competitors, these are multi-brand. “Once a customer enters the store, we educate him on the advantages of owning a Michelin tyre, such as more mileage, less noise, better fuel-efficiency and so on. In the end, if he wants to buy another tyre, we offer him that also. Today’s customer is more aware. Earlier if a tyre was considered more of an accessory, today he knows how important it is to a vehicle—it’s the only contact point with the ground,” he says.