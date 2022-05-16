Two new Renault dealerships inaugurated in Delhi-NCR

The two new dealerships have been opened in Azadpur and Sonipat. These new dealerships will have the entire Renault collection on display.

Renault has taken another step to increase their presence, in Delhi-NCR region by opening two new outlets. These new dealerships are Renault Delhi North, located at G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur and Renault Sonipat, located at Industrial Area, Sonipat. With the opening of these two dealerships, the pan-India network of Renault now has more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.

The location of the new Renault Delhi North is GI-3, G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur, Delhi. This dealership is spread over an area of 3,600 sqft and has the capacity to hold three display cars. The workshop facility located at 26, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, G T Karnal Road, Delhi is spread across an area of 16,200 sqft and is equipped with seven Mechanical Bays and two Bodyshop Bays.

Coming to the Renault Sonipat, it is located at E – 56/57, Industrial Area, Sonipat spreads over an area of 6,200 sqft. This facility too has a capacity to hold three display cars but also includes five Bodyshop Bays. The workshop facility is located at Kabirpur Bye pass road, Near Sai Mandir, Sonipat with a covered area of 8800 sq.ft. and has 6 Mechanical Bays. Both the outlets will have a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to provide top-of-the-line services to customers.

The newly inaugurated dealerships have been designed according to the Renault Store concept. These are a new generation of dealerships, which have been conceptualised to best address the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner.

As one would expect, these new outlets will have the entire product line up from Renault India on display. Currently, Renault sells the Kiger, Triber and Kwid in the Indian market. Two of these three cars, Triber and Kiger, have been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating. Kwid, which is Renault’s most affordable offering in the country had also crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone not too long ago.