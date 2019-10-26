“Two-fifth of our sales come from the 22-37 age group (millennials)”

Balbir Singh Dhillon has assumed the role of heading Audi India at perhaps the most challenging times for the company. From being India’s largest luxury carmaker—the company sold over 10,000 units each in CY 2013, 2014 and 2015—Audi India sales in CY 2018 declined to less than 7,000 units. Even though the entire luxury car market is staring at a decline, other carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz India and BMW India, have been on a product launch offensive this year—an area where Audi India has slowed down. At the same time, Dhillon says there is an improvement in customer sentiments during the current festive season. “We wish the situation improves from hereupon.” In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that the company is moving towards a higher sales mix of petrol engines. Excerpts:

The sales of Audi cars have dropped to lowest in years. Do you attribute this slowdown in the premium car segment “only” to the recession in the industry?

The luxury car market in India is experiencing headwinds in 2019, and has been de-growing thus far; Audi India is also passing through a similar phase. Having said that, we are seeing an improvement in customer sentiments during the current festive season and we only wish the situation improves from hereupon.

While new-car sales have slowed down, what is the sales data of pre-owned Audi cars (for H1 2019)?

We are recognised as a brand with one of the strongest resale value for its products. Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car division of Audi India) is slated to perform its highest ever volumes in 2019 in India. In the segment till date, Audi Approved: plus has grown by 25% when compared to the same period last year.

What is your customer profile like?

We have strategically positioned Audi India as a young and dynamic brand. We have been successful with younger audiences, mainly young ultra HNIs, and see highest sales coming from the age group of 31-40 years. This age group is an eclectic lot; they are young and young at heart, and prefer driving. In fact, 41% of our sales come from the age group of 22-37 year old customers (the millennials).

What is the future of diesel luxury cars?

With the launch of the new Audi A6, we have started our petrol strategy for the upcoming BS6 regulation. All our new models in 2020 shall be launched with petrol engines only. Having said that, if you ask that we have given up diesel engines, the answer is “no.” We are evaluating various drivetrains for India, including petrol, diesel, PHEV and electric cars.

What is Audi’s diesel-petrol sales mix?

We are moving towards a higher mix of petrol engines; that’s where we are experiencing growth. The focus is on delivering a great combination of efficiency and power to our customers. Audi identified this trend early on, and has moved to 70:30 diesel-to-petrol ratio from the earlier 90:10 split. Our entire Q range now offers a choice of petrol and diesel.

Is BS6 impacting sales? Are people deferring buying until April 2020?

The A6 we launched this week is our first BS6-compliant car in the Indian market. While the government has clarified its stance on BS6, customers are still being cautious. We are seeing customer mindsets evolve as they become more acceptable to efficient ‘smart’ engines.

Audi is the first premium carmaker to introduce an electric vehicle, the e-tron. What is the sales target for the e-tron?

We are upbeat about the e-tron and are targeting to sell as many cars as possible. The showcase has generated excitement amongst enthusiasts. The e-tron is a luxury electric SUV with a range that is suitable for everyday use. We are preparing ourselves to manage this new technology.

Audi India has been reportedly hurt by dealership closures. How do you plan to make your dealer partners profitable?

While our dealerships are independent business units, we always endeavour for a sustainable and profitable business model for our dealer partners. We keep on conducting educational sessions for our dealership teams to improve business practices for a profitable growth.

Has the transition to the global WLTP led to new launches getting delayed in India (such as the new A8)?

We are working closely with our headquarters to bring new products to India. With the introduction of the A6 and other car launches lined up, we are looking at increasing our car parc in India.

Some companies are launching cars under Rs 20 lakh equipped with features that were earlier found only in premium cars (such as wireless phone charging, voice command, leather interiors, cornering lights, and so on). Does this affect the sales of entry-level premium cars?

In my opinion, this does not affect sales of entry-level luxury cars. A luxury car customer does not compromise on aspirations. The brand takes precedence over features for this type of buyer. A large chunk of car buyers in India expect their favourite brand to be more than “just” a car. We have observed that the concept of individuality is finding a new audience, and customisation is the answer to the strong personalities requiring an outlet for expression.