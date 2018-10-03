Two big Hyundai Creta challengers coming soon! What to expect from Kia, MG Motor

The Hyundai Creta has had a pretty comfortable run in the compact SUV space for quite a while now. The Creta which goes up against the Renault Duster and the Captur in India has made a habit of staying in the apex position. As we run towards 2019 however, the Creta’s, unrivalled dominance could be in store for a shakeup with two more global players ready to roll the dice in the space alongside Korean two-wheel drive SUV. Both entrants into this space will also mark Indian debuts for their respective brands. The first SUV comes from Hyundai’s extended family; the India specific KIA SP concept. While the second SUV will come from the Chinese owned British brand MG Motor with ZS SUV. What makes it interesting is both cars are likely to have the same value proposition as the Creta and are likely to be good two-wheel drive SUVs with a host of great features to make them more attractive. A formula that has helped the Creta thrive over the years since its launch. Let's take a look at what the Creta has in store for it next year.

2019 KIA SP Compact SUV:



Kia’s entry into India was marked by their massive exhibition at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi. The SP Concept gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the production version of the SP that is set to hit Indian markets next year. Being from the same family, the SP concept will be based around a modified version of the Hyundai Creta platform. Although in line with KIA’s premium positioning, it is likely that the KIA will be more feature rich and slightly more expensive than its Hyundai badged sibling. We expect the KIA SP to employ a 1.6-litre diesel engine and have an even more SUV-ish charm than the SP. Although expect prices to be in a largely similar region as the Creta between 9-15 lakh ex-showroom.

2019 MG ZS Compact SUV:

MG’ Halol plant, that was previously a GM plant is set to be in operation from the middle of 2019. Recent reports from MG have revealed that the car-maker will enter the market with an SUV that would compete with the Hyundai Creta. The SUV will be the first MG badged car to roll out of the Halol plant. MG will have a harder time making the fit into India, with very little relevance in the Indian sub-continent. Thus to ensure that the upcoming ZS is competitive, MG has assured that it will have the largest footprint in its segment. Now, while the ZS may not, in fact, be the name of the SUV, expect it to show a lot of the ZS’ DNA and styling cues. The price point is also likely to be a major force for the SUV which will have over 80% localisation, and will probably take on the top-end variants of the Creta once launched.