TVS teases updated Ntorq 125: Will get new LED headlamps with DRLs

TVS has released a teaser gif on their social media platforms hinting at an updated version of the Ntorq is about to be launched soon. The Ntorq is a 125cc scooter which will be given a mild makeover in addition to a possible update to allow the engine to comply with BS6 emission regulations. The teaser released by the manufacturer is although obscure, it does hint at the fact that it will get a new LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs.

The new headlamp on the Ntorq 125 replaces the old halogen setup for a more modern less energy consuming and brighter LED setup. The design of the new LED DRL integrated into the new headlamp looks to be inspired by the LED tail lamp that is already available on the current offering. TVS may even alter the colour offering with the Ntorq with the update to include more colours.

The current feature list on the Ntroq that includes the full-digital instrument console that connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the TVS app will most likely be continued with the updated model. Some design tweaks to the front of the scooter is also likely. The mechanicals for the scooter will be unchanged, however, the 125cc single-cylinder 9.4PS motor will likely to feature fuel injection in order to comply with BS6 norms which will come into force from April 2020.

The manufacturer has not yet announced an official date for the launch of the updated Ntorq 125, prices are likely to remain somewhat identical to the current model to offer when it if launched. TVS will most likely launch the new model in around the next four weeks.