TVS Sport sets highest fuel efficiency record! Here’s how much

TVS Motor Company has announced that its 100cc TVS Sport has set a new record of the ‘Highest Fuel Efficiency on a motorcycle’ in the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. Pavitra Patro completed a 20-day ride through the Golden Quadrilateral, the four national highways that connect Delhi to Mumbai to Chennai to Kolkata and Delhi covering 6,377 kilometres through the monsoons to claim the record with 76.4kmpl in fuel efficiency.

Pavitra Patro started his journey on July 31 and concluded his journey on August 19 on the TVS Sport which is powered by a 100cc Duralife engine. The TVS Sport comes with five-step adjustable shock absorbers. TVs offers the Sport in eight different colour options, Black Silver, Indigo Streak, Titanium grey, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Volcano red, White-red and Dazzling White. The commuter bike also comes with a 5-year warranty.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said “TVS Sport entering the record books for the highest recorded on-road mileage, is an outstanding feat. It’s a matter of great joy and pride when a brand becomes a record-setter, in its core performance dimension. The 25 lakh TVS Sport riders have over the last ten years, stood by its mileage performance. This ability is now acknowledged by Asia Book of Records and India Books of records as well.”