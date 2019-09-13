TVS Jupiter Grande Edition gets Smartphone connectivity: Text message, call notifications and more

TVS Jupiter Grande is now available with smartphone connectivity. The Hosur based two-wheeler manufacturer has introduced its SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity system on the Jupiter which is its largest selling product in the Indian market. The SmartXonnect was introduced in the TVS line-up first on the NTorq 125 which comes with a digital instrument cluster. Though the Jupiter Grande continues with the same analogue-digital instrument cluster, the smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth now gives it some extra features. The scooter can now be connected to either an Android or Apple smartphone, enabling them to access features such as text message alert, call alert, over-speeding alert, trip analysis among others. However, the text message feature will not be available on the IOS-based smartphones.

The TVS Jupiter Grande, with the SmartXonnect system, is priced at Rs 59,900 (ex-showroom). Apart from the introduction of the SmartXonnect, the rest of the specifications of the Jupiter Grande remains the same as before. it continues to come with the same 110 cc, single-cylinder engine. This engine is capable of churning out 7.9 hp of power along with 8.4 Nm of peak torque. Other exclusive bits on the Jupiter Grande include the Tech Blue paint scheme, LED headlamps, machine cut dual-tone alloy wheels ad beige interior panels.

In comparison to the previous generation Grande edition of the Jupiter, this one is only available in a front disc brake variant which comes with drum brakes at the rear. Up-front, the TVS Jupiter Grande comes with a telescopic fork while at the back, it offers pre-loaded adjustable shock absorbers. The TVS Jupiter Grande comes with the combined-braking system which applies both the brakes simultaneously when the rear brake is applied. In terms of competition, the TVS Jupiter Grand competes with the likes of Honda Activa 5G Limited Edition DLX.

In other news, TVS had recently launched a special edition of its commuter motorcycle Start City Plus in India. priced at Rs 54,579 (ex-showroom), the same comes with a dual-tone colour scheme in order to boost sales ahead of the festive season.