Turtle Wax launches Hybrid Ceramic Graphene Paste Wax in India

The renowned Turtle Wax brand celebrating its 75th anniversary is providing a special discount of 10% on its products on Amazon in India. It has also launched its Graphene Paste Wax in the market.

By:Updated: Mar 25, 2021 3:04 PM

Turtle Wax, a car care solution brand that arrived recently to the Indian market recently has launched a brand new product. The Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Ceramic + Graphene Paste Wax has been launched in India. The new Graphene paste wax uses the brand’s patent-pending graphene technology. Turtle Wax claims that it is a blend of 10 waxes that infuse silicon dioxide ceramic and graphene. The befits of this specially designed car body wax is that it offers a glossy finish, feels slick to the touch, is also water repellant and provides protection from chemicals, heat and increases protection from UV rays. The Graphene Paste Wax also helps keeps contaminants in water from sticking to the surface of the vehicle. Turtle Wax claims that the new paste wax would make it easier to maintain the finish and shine of the vehicle.

We sat down with Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax India for a quick chat about how the brand’s entry into the Indian market in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. He also highlights some key factors that are specific to India when it comes to car cleaning and common mistakes made on an everyday basis by a vehicle owner in India. Puravangara also elaborated on the products which are offered in the Indian market, as well as what is coming in the near future.

You can watch the full interview below.

Turtle Wax although forayed into the Indian market last year, the brand is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2021. The brand which was founded by Ben Hirsch in Chicago, USA now has a presence in over 120 countries. To celebrate its milestone, Turtle Wax India has announced that it is offering a 10% discount on its products on Amazon, Turtle Wax Car Care Studios as well as its affiliated Car Care outlets across India.

During the interview, Puravangara also mentioned that the brand is looking to invest further into the Indian market and is looking to localise its products. He also mentioned that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India are regions that show huge growth as well as potential. If you wish to know more about Turtle Wax’s Car Care Studios, the products themselves, and the brand’s future plans, watch the video above.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Four chrome-covered Royal Enfield Bullet 500s custom-built to razzle & dazzle

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched at Rs 39.9 lakh: Variants, warranty, colour options

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

Upcoming GoGreen electric scooter to have best-in-India warranty, range: Launch by December

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

2021 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: More powerful, lighter than S 1000 RR by this much!

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Hyundai i20 N Line spotted testing in India: Launch time, key changes in this hot hatch

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Lexus marks 4 years in India: Concept showcasing brand's 'vision for future' to debut on 30 March

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

Ralf Speth, former CEO at Jaguar Land Rover joins TVS Motor's board of directors, to take over as chairman in 2023

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

TVS Motor sees strong demand from West Asia, recovery in other key global markets: Registers growth as high as 43% in exports

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine India Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

How Indian logistics sector is helping electric mobility adoption

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launch tomorrow: 5 Reasons why it could be the best-selling Mercedes in 2021

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Evolution of electric vehicle industry in India: WRI reports review EV policies & strategies

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Volkswagen betting big on SUVs! Announces 2021 Tiguan 5-seater and second batch of T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace; Taigun to follow soon

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough

Skoda Kushaq: Why no diesel engine but 1.5-litre turbopetrol will be enough

BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.9 lakh: Specs, features, images

BMW 220i Sport launched in India at Rs 37.9 lakh: Specs, features, images

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine video review: Price, specs, performance, features, rivals

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine video review: Price, specs, performance, features, rivals

Royal Enfield, Knox announce collaboration: New riding jackets launched at prices starting Rs 4,950

Royal Enfield, Knox announce collaboration: New riding jackets launched at prices starting Rs 4,950

Renault, Nissan vehicles to get expensive from April 2021: Here’s why

Renault, Nissan vehicles to get expensive from April 2021: Here’s why

Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition launched: Idle start-stop tech and new colour

Hero Destini 125 Platinum edition launched: Idle start-stop tech and new colour

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get costlier starting April 2021 by this much

Hero MotoCorp bikes and scooters to get costlier starting April 2021 by this much