Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

As a part of its India launch celebrations, Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kit to introduce car owners to their wide range of products. These include products like Ice Snow Foam Wash, Quick and Easy Turtle Wax Inside and Out Protectant, Turtle Wax Ice Seal and Shine, Clearvue Rain Repellant and more.

Turtle Wax, a Chicago-based car care brand has recently announced its entry into the Indian market. The company has launched its complete range of appearance products for both two and four-wheelers for every surface that includes paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, plastic and many more. The legacy of Turtle Wax dates back to the year 1944 when the company’s founder Ben Hirsch invented “Plastone”, the world’s first liquid auto polish in his family bathtub. Two years later in 1946, when Plastone was renamed as Turtle Wax, the brand was founded and has since then emerged as a household name in over 120 countries worldwide. Turtle Wax says that it will add its innovative Professional series and Ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it is all set to partner with OEMs across India. In order to celebrate the launch in India, Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kit to introduce car owners to their wide range of products, including Ice Snow Foam Wash, Quick and Easy Turtle Wax Inside and Out Protectant, Turtle Wax Ice Seal and Shine, Clearvue Rain Repellant and more.

Speaking on the India entry, Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax’s Executive Chairman, (and Hirsch’s grandson) said that the company’s entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to their history. He adds that Turtle Wax is thrilled to be here and offer its world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike. He also says that India is one of the most vibrant and diverse automobile markets in the world. The country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to the brand’s global trade channels. Healy says that the brand is keen on adapting and investing in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else. He concluded his statement by saying that with the most innovative global products, the company is confident of Turtle Wax’s position as one of the leading car care brands in India.

Turtle Wax says that its products will be available at all leading car accessory outlets, tyre/alignment shops, lubricant outlets, independent workshops, car spas, and auto refinish centres across the length and breadth of the country. The said products can also be bought via the company’s Toll-free number – 1800-102-6155 – and its customer care team at customercareindia@turtlewax.com. In order to become an authorized retailer or distributor, or for OEM tie-ups, one can reach out to Turtle Wax corporate team at: indiatradeenquiry@turtlewax.com.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.