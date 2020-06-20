Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

As a part of its India launch celebrations, Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kit to introduce car owners to their wide range of products. These include products like Ice Snow Foam Wash, Quick and Easy Turtle Wax Inside and Out Protectant, Turtle Wax Ice Seal and Shine, Clearvue Rain Repellant and more. 

By:Updated: Jun 20, 2020 7:12 AM

Turtle Wax, a Chicago-based car care brand has recently announced its entry into the Indian market. The company has launched its complete range of appearance products for both two and four-wheelers for every surface that includes paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, plastic and many more. The legacy of Turtle Wax dates back to the year 1944 when the company’s founder Ben Hirsch invented “Plastone”, the world’s first liquid auto polish in his family bathtub. Two years later in 1946, when Plastone was renamed as Turtle Wax, the brand was founded and has since then emerged as a household name in over 120 countries worldwide. Turtle Wax says that it will add its innovative Professional series and Ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it is all set to partner with OEMs across India. In order to celebrate the launch in India, Turtle Wax is launching an exclusive car care kit to introduce car owners to their wide range of products, including Ice Snow Foam Wash, Quick and Easy Turtle Wax Inside and Out Protectant, Turtle Wax Ice Seal and Shine, Clearvue Rain Repellant and more.

Speaking on the India entry, Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax’s Executive Chairman, (and Hirsch’s grandson) said that the company’s entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to their history. He adds that Turtle Wax is thrilled to be here and offer its world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike. He also says that India is one of the most vibrant and diverse automobile markets in the world. The country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to the brand’s global trade channels. Healy says that the brand is keen on adapting and investing in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else. He concluded his statement by saying that with the most innovative global products, the company is confident of Turtle Wax’s position as one of the leading car care brands in India.

Turtle Wax says that its products will be available at all leading car accessory outlets, tyre/alignment shops, lubricant outlets, independent workshops, car spas, and auto refinish centres across the length and breadth of the country. The said products can also be bought via the company’s Toll-free number – 1800-102-6155 – and its customer care team at customercareindia@turtlewax.com. In order to become an authorized retailer or distributor, or for OEM tie-ups, one can reach out to Turtle Wax corporate team at: indiatradeenquiry@turtlewax.com.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

Turtle Wax enters India with wide range of car, bike care products: Wax polish, rust remover & more!

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

2019/20 Formula E season resumes: Three double-headers at Tempelhof Airport, Berlin in August

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

This Mahindra Bolero with a portable toilet will put many expensive vanity vans to shame

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

How to rent a car during lockdown: Sanitised, self-drive option from Avis India experienced

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Continental appoints Christoph Falk-Gierlinger as MD, Engineering Services: To focus on electrification

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Triumph Motorcycles introduces its first e-bike as UK prepares for surge in bicycle use amid COVID

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Royal Enfield unveils ‘Kamala’: Continental GT650 custom-built as vintage racer with bare metal skin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Triumph Tiger 900 range launched in India at Rs 13.7 lakh: To rival BMW F 850 GS, Honda Africa Twin

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

Renault Captur likely discontinued in India: This car is now the flagship Renault model here

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

India will be global manufacturing hub for electric vehicles in five years: Nitin Gadkari

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

LuxeCamper motorhomes to offer an impressive trail experience with social distance: Here's how!

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition unveiled with new dual-tone exterior & features

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Unlock 1.0: Okinawa sells 1000+ electric scooters within a month of lockdown being eased

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Ather introduces smartphone-like dark mode update for its 450 electric scooter

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant launched at Rs 79,091: New features and neon colour accents

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

Avis India kicks off pick & drop shuttle service for office-goers with new sanitization protocols

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!