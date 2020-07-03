Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is the only one here that has a presence in all three segments - SUV, sedan and hatchback while the engine powering these cars is also common - a 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

India is slowly entering the era of turbocharged petrol engines. The Ford Ecosport’s EcoBoost engine did try to spice up things in the earlier parts of the last decade and so did the Volkswagen Polo. However, these cars suffered from low mileage. Now the power and efficiency-sapping BS6 norms are here, many manufacturers are resorting to smaller turbocharged petrol engines to keep things relevant for their cars. The recent increase in turbocharged petrol engines and that too in affordable cars has got everyone’s attention. Hyundai, Skoda, Mahindra and Tata Motors are the new entrants here. Ford in the meanwhile has pulled out of this game but could be back with the new collaboration with Mahindra. Volkswagen and Skoda have got in new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Here is a look at what all cars under Rs 10 lakh boast a turbo petrol engine. The prices mentioned below are for only those variants that fall under Rs 10 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

 

Hyundai June offer, upto 1 lakh rupee benefits on selected hyundai cars like elantra, santro, grand i10 nios, elite i20

The smallest car here happens to be the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 100hp of power and 172Nm. The transmission is a 5-speed manual. Hyundai has priced the Grand i10 Nios Turbo at Rs 7.70 lakh, ex-showroom and there is only the Sportz variant on offer.

Hyundai Aura

The smallest sedan here is the Hyundai Aura. The Hyundai Aura has the same engine as the Nios and only one variant. It is priced at Rs 8.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The Aura too is offered with only a manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai-Venue-660

Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Venue, is also offered with the aforementioned engine but also benefits from a 6-speed manual, as well as a 7-speed DCT as optional. The Hyundai Venue is quite feature-loaded and in this criteria, is priced between Rs 8.46 lakh – Rs 9.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Nexon

The most affordable car of the lot happens to be a compact SUV and according to GNCAP, one of the safest ones as well. The Tata Nexon turbo petrol engine makes 120PS of power and 170Nm. It is paired to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. Prices of the Tata Nexon turbo petrol begin from Rs 6.95 lakh – Rs 9.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

BS6 Diesel SUVs under 10 lakh rupee ex showroom price, Mahindra bolero, XUV300, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Creta, Ford Ecosport

Another sub-4m SUV in this list happens to be the Mahindra XUV300. The first little Mahindra has got a 108hp/200Nm, 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. It comes with only a 6-speed manual transmission and prices range between Rs 8.30 lakh – Rs 9.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Polo

The original hatchback in India that started this turbocharged trend, is the Volkswagen Polo. In 2020, the design has undergone very few changes while the engine itself is all-new – a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that makes 110hp of power and 175Nm. A 6-speed manual or automatic can be optioned with this engine. Prices of the Polo start from Rs 7.89 lakh – Rs 9.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen-Vento-660

The Vento is a bigger car than the Polo and is a sedan at that. It uses the same engine as the Polo and apart from being spacious is also a bit more expensive. In this price bracket, the Volkswagen Vento comes with only a 6-speed manual transmission. Prices start from Rs 8.86 lakh – Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Skoda Rapid

2020-new-Skoda-Rapid-India-660

The current talk of the town is how affordable the new Rapid turbo petrol is. Let’s start with the price then. Skoda has priced the Rapid very competitively at Rs 7.49 lakh while the other affordable variant is for Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The engine is in the same state of tune as the Vento’s.

