Tucson rival Nissan X-Trail launched in Australia

The Nissan SUV will take on the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson in India.

Nissan India recently announced that they will bring back the X-Trail and it will make its debut next year. Even though the Japanese company is taking the low-volume CBU route, the SUV is currently undergoing testing in Indian road conditions. As India waits for the fourth-generation X-Trail, Nissan launched the India-bound SUV in Australia.

The new X-Trail is based on the brand new Alliance CMF-C platform like the Qashqai. According to Nissan, the new architecture uses more high-strength steel that also reduces the weight. For the first time, the X-Trail’s tailgate is made of composite material while the front and rear doors, front fenders and hood, are all made of aluminium.

The new-generation X-Trail sports a split headlamp design with slim DRLs and adaptive beam matrix headlights above the front bumper. The all-black front grille gets the signature V-shaped chrome inserts and the wrap-around LED tail lights complement the clean design.

The X-Trail is available in 14 different colour themes like Diamond Black, Gun Metallic, Brilliant Silver, Solid White, Ceramic Grey, Scarlet Ember, Caspian Blue, Ivory Pearl and Champagne Silver. Nissan is also offering customization options like Ceramic Grey, Sunset Orange, Caspian Blue or Ivory Pearl, all with a black roof.

Nissan has completely revamped the X-Trail’s interiors starting with the 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display. The Head-Up Display is the widest in the segment and reads out navigation, driver assistance and road information. It also comes with a wireless phone charger, a panoramic roof, Bose music system, all-leather upholstery and Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The SUV comes with smart, water-conserving Splash Free Wipers that sprinkle water from the wiper blades. The X-Trail also offers total luggage space of Best-in-class boot space, with a 585-litre capacity.

The X-Trail is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control with Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Auto Emergency Braking (with pedestrian and cyclist calibration), Junction Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. The X-Trail has also been awarded a five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) safety rating.

The X-Trail is available in two powertrains, a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an output of 181bhp and 244Nm of torque, which is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, and a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine. The Nissan SUV will be offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater and will square off against the Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan.