Truck sales in India drive growth: Commercial vehicles sales in India at peak after 5 years

Commercial vehicle industry in India has been gaining sales momentum over last 2-3 years and despite the shift to BS-IV was not all smooth, the industry managed to grow by almost 20% in FY 2017-18. Both Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) have posted growth by 25.42% and 12.48% respectively. Overall the commercial vehicle sales in India registered a total domestic sales of over 8.56 lakh units. The industry had sold 7.14 lakh units in FY 2016-17.

The growth in the CV industry has reached its highest sales peak after 5 years. The last such good sales were last reported in FY 2011-12 and ever since then, the sales of trucks and buses in India had not picked much. In the ongoing Financial year, the companies have posted good growth, especially in the M&HCV segment. Commercial Vehicles segment in India has registered a growth of 57.44 percent in April-May 2018 period as compared to a lower base last year.

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales shot up by over 114 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles grew by 34.27 percent in April-May 2018 over the same period last year. This growth comes on the backdrop of a lower base which saw the implementation of BSIV rules and GST implementation. The growth in the Indian truck industry is driven by rising incomes, urbanization, growth in the rural economy, e-commerce and GST has further simplified doing business in India. Indian commercial vehicle manufacturers are further investing heavily to cater to the increasing demand of trucks and also is prepared to roll out BS-VI compliant trucks by April 2020.

Trucks have been riding the growth in the M&HCV space. Sales of trucks with over 16.2 tonnes capacity saw a slight decline in sales but trucks in the range of 35 -40 tonnes grew over 100% and saw a total sales of 27,936 units. Ashok Leyland remained the top-truck maker in this segment followed by Volvo-Eicher. Recently, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles has launched two new heavy-duty trucks in India in the 49 Ton and 41 Ton categories and said that it is prepared to take on the growth in the heavy-duty segment.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV had said that the Indian CV industry was in a depressed phase for a long time and is now ready to post some real growth. India is very dynamic and going through a transformation with migration to more productive and higher tonnage trucks. GST and better road infrastructure will further drive in growth in the heavy-duty truck segment.

Experts and industries believe that both LCVs and M&HCVs will post double-digit growth in India this financial year and exports of trucks are also likely to increase with African and South-American market stabilising and constant demand from Middle-East, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.