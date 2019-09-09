Truck driver runs away with Rs 1 lakh given for paying challan

While handing over a sum of Rs 1.16 lakh to his one of his truck drivers for paying a challan, Delhi-based transporter Yamin Khan could have never predicted what was to come next. The driver in question, Jakar Hussein, was issued a challan of the aforementioned amount for overloading of the truck in Haryana's Rewari last week. Then, Hussein did not have enough cash, hence he brought the challan to Khan, who in turn handed over the money to Hussein and instructed him to deposit it with the authorities. Instead of doing the same, Hussein went absconding.

Khan realised that something was wrong when Hussein went awol and repeated attempts to contact him on his cell phone failed. Upon contacting the RTO in Rewari, Khan learnt that his driver never reached the concerned office. Khan immediately reached out to the police where an FIR against Hussein for criminal breach of trust. Police surveillance showed that Hussein was headed to his village in UP's Firozabad. A team was sent ahead of his arrival in the village with his family told not to make any contact. When Hussein reached his home late at night, he was arrested and brought back to Delhi along with the money.

According to the Police, the reason why Hussein stole the money is that he wanted to teach Khan a lesson as the latter had scolded him severely for getting slapped with such a huge challan. Hussein was a five-month-old employ of the Delhi-based transporter.

Amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act warrants an increased fine of Rs 20,000 for overloading, a sizable increase from the earlier stipulated amount of Rs 2,000. In addition to this, charged which are levied for carrying the extra weight now stand at Rs 2,000 per ton in comparison to the earlier Rs 1,000 per ton.