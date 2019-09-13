Truck driver fined a whopping Rs 2 lakh in Delhi under new MV Act!

A truck driver was fined Rs 2,00,500 under the new Motor Vehicles Act near Delhi's Mukarba Chowk for overloading as reported by news agency ANI. This is the steepest fine reported till date since the amendments to the Motor Vehicle came into play. Under these, the fines for overloading a commercial vehicle has been increased from the previous Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000. In addition to this, from Rs 1,000 per ton, the fine for carrying extra weight has been increased to Rs 2,000 per ton.

In a similar incident, a truck driver from Rajasthan was issued a challan of Rs 1.41 lakh for overloading in Delhi's Rohini. In Odisha, a truck driver was fined Rs 86,500 on similar account while another was fined Rs 59,000 for multiple traffic offences.

Delhi: A truck driver challaned Rs 2,00,500 for overloading, near Mukarba Chowk. pic.twitter.com/A4xk2uG1jK — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

The recent amendments bring several provisions to the Motor Vehicles Act which include revisions of fines for traffic violations to hefty amounts. This has led to divided reactions from the Indian population. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a recent interview to ANI, stated that the fines for the violation of traffic rules have been increased as a provision to save lives and not increase revenue.

Several states, including Delhi, have already implemented the amendments to the MV Act. Meanwhile, some, the recent of which includes Uttar Pradesh, has decided to implement the same but with reduced penalties. On the other hand, West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the new regulations will not be implemented in the state at all. While the others are still on hold. Nitin Gadkari said that it is well within the rights of the states to implement the regulations or not. However, they will then be solely responsible for the consequences. He went on to say that if by not implementing the new regulations, the states are able to reduce the number of road accidents and consequently the loss of life, then be it.