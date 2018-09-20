Troubled by rising fuel prices? Here are top CNG powered cars under Rs 6 lakh

Fuel prices in the country have crossed the threshold where we can now all justifiably run around waving our hands in the air in sheer panic. With petrol selling above Rs 82 in Delhi, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said while addressing the third Bloomberg India Economic Forum in Mumbai on Tuesday that the fuel rates are very high and that "it is a situation where definitely people are facing problems". Electric vehicles are still some years away from becoming a norm in India, so the best bet for now is a CNG powered car. Softer on the environment and on your wallet, hence we've listed some cars that come with factory fitted CNG kits under Rs 9 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG

The most affordable car in Maruti Suzuki's line up, Alto 800 is also available with a factory fitted CNG kit. It is powered by the engine that comes in the Alto 800's petrol variant and also produces the same power figures - 40 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. While the Alto 800 petrol variant delivers 22.74 km to one litre, CNG returns a good 30.46 km/kg. Price: Rs 4.14 lakh to Rs 4.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG

When it comes to affordable hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been an immensely popular model in India. It is available with a CNG kit in the LXi variant. It is powered by a 998 cc petrol engine producing 58 hp at 6200 rpm & 64 Nm in CNG mode and 67 hp & 77 Nm in petrol mode. It delivers a mileage of 26.6 km/kg in CNG mode and 19.3 kmpl in petrol mode. Price: Rs 4.87 lakh to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Green

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Green is the name for Celerio's CNG version, which is powered by the same 1-litre KB10 petrol engine that puts out 68 hp in petrol mode and 10 hp less in CNG mode. The Celerio Green is capable of delivering an impressive 31.79km/kg (claimed) of mileage. Price: Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 5.30 (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Hyundai Xcent Prime CNG

A factory fitted CNG kit was introduced in Hyundai Xcent Prime in September last year. The CNG kit is available in two of its variants - T and T+, which were launched at Rs 5.93 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The Xcent Prime also comes with factory fitted SLF - Speed Limiting Function at no additional cost to end user.