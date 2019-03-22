Trouble Makers beware! Delhi Police’s new Rs 3.7 crore bus can do all this

Delhi Police has just inducted a new bus into its garage. The word bus may, however, no longer apply to this vehicle which is better defined as a bespoke mobile surveillance unit that kind of looks like a bus from the outside. On the face of it, it might look like a standard bus with Delhi Police Liveries, it's not until you notice the massive comms antenna mounted on the rear that you realize that this more or less ordinary looking bus is a pivotal mobile control centre that can be deployed to any hotspot and provide mission-critical information during tactical security operations and can easily deploy for infrastructural protection when needs be. However, it is isn’t until you get past the door to realize why this particular bus took 6 months and cost a little over Rs 3.7 Crore to build.

Understandably, Delhi Police have not released every detail of the Police MCRs capabilities, but have said that the Delhi Police have gone green with CNG fuelling this vehicle. It's not particularly understated either, with a full Delhi Police colour theme in Navy Blue with a red, blue white and gold stripe along the side. The bus is now officially in operation having been flagged off in Delhi, and will be stationed at hotspots in the city for tactical deployment when needed.

On the inside, the bus gets a conference room, an integrated communication system (ICS), voice logger, wireless radio operator consoles, CCTV surveillance and Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) unit. The Bus will not only help fully-secure high profile events like Republic Day and Independence Day but also help respond quickly to an emergency situation to provide tactical support. The unit can ideally be set up at any point across Delhi within a few hours giving Delhi Police a vital footing for both offensive and defensive crackdowns.

Image Credit: Cartoq