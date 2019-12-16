Triumph Tiger 900 & Scrambler 1200 to share screen with Aston Martins in James Bond – No Time To Die

Aston Martin is obviously much talked about when it comes to James Bond films, but the other British manufacturer will take some of the spotlight next year. Triumph Motorcycles has announced a partnership under which two new models will be featured in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die releasing in April 2020. The film will see specially-configured Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 pulling off stunts in its action sequences.

Triumph motorcycles have been featured in films before, and the very notable ones at that. For e.g, Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible, Cris Pratt in Jurassic World, and of course Steve McQueen in The Great Escape.

There will apparently not be any obviously orchestrated beauty shots for the Triumphs in the film. According to the film's stunt coordinator Lee Morrison, the crew put their preproduction Tiger 900s into full ADV mode in three locations. “I have to say that we have literally thrown everything at them,” he says. “Big craggy sharp rocks, deep boggy mud, high speeds, big jumps, and huge climbs and descents across a variety of conditions. The Tigers really have stood up to the task incredibly well, with no mechanical issues, and to me, this really proves their go-anywhere credentials.”

Watch No Time To Die Trailer Here

2020 Triumph Tiger 900 was unveiled earlier this month with more power, better capability off the road, and more tech gadgets than before. The nerdier fans will know that this will not be the first time, Mr Bond will be riding a Triumph on-screen - Sean Connery rode a yellow 1970 Triumph Stag in Diamonds Are Forever – the seventh film in Ian Fleming's MI6 agent film series.

The 25th in the series - No Time To Die - is set to release on 2 April 2020. According to IMBD, the plot of the new film opens with Bond no longer in active service as a spy, but a friend from the CIA asks for help to chase a villain with "dangerous new technology" - no surprises there.