Watch: Travis Pastrana takes over from Ken Block in 11th Gymkhana film and it is spectacular!

In line with great Hoonigan tradition, there are some incredibly wild stunts and turns, including one with the rear tyres spinning wildly off the end of a dock, and one where the car takes off at 241 km/h.

By:December 19, 2020 12:56 PM

All eyes are required to remain glued to the screen for all of the nine and a half minutes. It isn’t so much of a request but quite a reflex you’ll have to the 11th Gymkhana film which promises absolutely spectacular jumps for your viewing pleasure. They’ve called it Gymkhana 2020 instead of Gymkhana 11 and it isn’t just the name that breaks the norms of the previous 10 installments of the series we’d seen so far. Ken Block has handed the keys over to his former Rally American teammate Travis Pastrana. Having used Fords for most of the series, the 11th film is back to a Subaru.

The video begins with an introduction of the machine, a carbon-bodied WRX STI with 850 bhp and over 900 Nm of torque from its 2.3-litre four-cylinder boxer engine. The video was filmed in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, and also Pastrana’s hometown.

Like we mentioned the jumps earlier, it is one particular one that takes place over a part of the city’s harbour, which means there is a powerboat racer involved. We then see the STI do a colossal jump at 240 km/h. There’s also a sideways jump that involves a Red Bull stunt plane flying by. Oh and, the 2022 Subaru BRZ makes a surprise appearance.

Also read: Airplane vs Helicopter vs Supercar vs SUV vs Hatchback vs Motorcycle! Fuel-Efficiency Comparison

An extended cut of the Gymkhana 2020 has been promised to go live sometime next year. Block may be missing from the video but Pastrana fills his shoes perfectly having delivered on some jaw-dropping driving that definitely does not leave you yearning for more airtime since there’s plenty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

India to have GPS-based toll collection in next 2 years, says Nitin Gadkari: Here's how it works

Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

Rapido Auto now available in these 11 new Indian cities including Delhi-NCR

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021: Hector, Gloster, ZS EV models to get costlier

Steelbird claims to launch "world's first helmet for women riders": SBH-26 Bella

Steelbird claims to launch "world's first helmet for women riders": SBH-26 Bella

Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

Isuzu Care Winter service camp starts: Discounts on labour, spare parts and more benefits

Harman appoints Christian Sobottka as President of Automotive Division

Harman appoints Christian Sobottka as President of Automotive Division

Refunds for incorrect FASTag transactions get faster: Money back in these many days

Refunds for incorrect FASTag transactions get faster: Money back in these many days

Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Kia Motors record sells 1 lakh connected cars: Seltos GTX Plus DCT most popular Kia in India

Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Used cars under Rs 3 lakh amid COVID-19: From Volkswagen Polo to Honda City and more

Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!

Low-cost Royal Enfield Interceptor spied testing: Might share engine with Meteor 350!

How to get high-security plates, fuel-type stickers: Fines, online process & more explained

How to get high-security plates, fuel-type stickers: Fines, online process & more explained

Odysse Evoqis review: First fully-faired electric sportsbike in India and with a reverse gear!

Odysse Evoqis review: First fully-faired electric sportsbike in India and with a reverse gear!

FCA's new global digital hub in Hyderabad to have Rs 1110crore investment, 1000 new jobs and more

FCA's new global digital hub in Hyderabad to have Rs 1110crore investment, 1000 new jobs and more

Airplane vs Helicopter vs Supercar vs SUV vs Hatchback vs Motorcycle! Fuel-Efficiency Comparison

Airplane vs Helicopter vs Supercar vs SUV vs Hatchback vs Motorcycle! Fuel-Efficiency Comparison

Royal Enfield Hummingbird 650: This custom-built Interceptor looks magnificent as a cruiser!

Royal Enfield Hummingbird 650: This custom-built Interceptor looks magnificent as a cruiser!

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

Mahindra to increase prices by 3 percent across model lineup in January

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

2021 Audi A4 facelift India launch soon: Top 5 things to expect from S60, C-Class, 3 Series rival

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Lockdown Effect: Indian automotive industry suffered Rs 2,300 crore loss daily

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

Chinese search-engine Baidu considers making electric cars: In talks with Geely, Hongqi, others

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping

SUN Mobility introduces pay-as-you-go battery service: Subscription-based battery swapping