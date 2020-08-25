Travel from Delhi to London in a bus! Cost and route for world’s longest bus journey

Adventures Overland brings the world's longest bus journey covering 18 countries in 70 days. The journey will start in May 2021 from New Delhi and here is how to get yourself registered for the same with all details. We also tell you how much you need to shell out for this epic roadtrip.

Roadtrips are super fun and if you are someone who agrees with the said statement just like us, this piece is for you! In case you want to quench your thirst for a long, really long road trip, well here is your chance to do it. The world’s longest bus journey is set to begin in May 2021 and the journey will start from New Delhi and will conclude in London. Adventures Overland is set to embark on a journey that is sure to cherish the travellers. The bus journey will cover over 20,000 km while crossing as many as 18 countries in a total of 70 days. Now if you have really made up your mind for this journey, you will have to be real quick as only 20 seats are available. Travellers can opt for either a full journey or choose from a total of four legs that include South East Asia (11 nights, 12 days), China (15 nights, 16 days), Central Asia (21 nights, 22 days) and Europe (15 nights, 16 days).

Now coming to the most important part – cost. If you opt for the full monty from Delhi to London, you will have to shell out 15 lakh per person. Yes, such experiences come at a price! On the other hand, if you opt for any one of the four legs, the cost per person ranges between Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh. Now coming to the route, the Delhi-London bus journey will start from the National capital in India and will proceed to Myanmar, Thailand, China, Uzbekistan, Russia, Czech Republic, Germany and will finally conclude in London.

All hotel stays will be on a twin sharing basis and a proper crew will be on-board the bus to assist the travellers in almost all situations – be it currency exchange, getting local SIM cards and more. For complete details and how to enroll yourself for the world’s longest bus journey, visit www.bustolondon.in. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

