Trans-India Challenge: 5600 km across India in a Morgan 3 Wheeler – funds for charity & smiles for bystanders

This year's WIAA Women's Rally to the Valley had a great surprise for us. We met Alan and Pat Braithwaite who have done a 5600-km circuit across India in a Morgan 3 Wheeler. So, we jumped in the car to know more about their cause.

Experiences are what make human life special. Why do we take vacations? Because a 9-7 job gives us food for our bellies, but experiences give us food for thought. One such experience came across me when I met Alan and Pat Braithwaite during this year’s WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley. It was rather a surprise when I first heard of what the two had been up to. The couple drove a total of 5,600 km across the vastness of India in a Morgan 3 Wheeler under the Trans India Challenge with an objective to raise GBP 200,000 to help operations of the non-profit organisation Goonj.

The Morgan 3 Wheeler in my mind had so far been a classic car lover’s idea of a car that would look at home on a race track. Sure, it is road legal but you wouldn’t go to a grocery store in it – what if you pick up a brew on your way out? Where would you keep it?

So, the Braithwaites decided it was a good idea to drive thousands of kilometres in a Morgan 3 Wheeler. And just as luck would have it, I had the chance to be a passenger with Pat for a memorable 115 km drive from Worli, Mumbai to Aamby Valley City.

This was great, I could have a long conversation with Pat that would give me more than enough to write about. However, now that I’ve sat down to write this, all I remember from our conversation is the rumble of the S&S V-twin. And the wind. I was honest with Pat and told her at some point that I couldn’t catch a lot of what she said, to which she reacted by slapping me on the head with a rolled-up sheet of tulip arrows, exclaiming: “I just told you my life story!” I assure you, I heard the important bits.

The car

It must have been difficult to do over 5,000 km in a Morgan 3 Wheeler and I say this with confidence because the 115 km I spent in that car left me quite exhausted. Pat just laughs it off saying it is a tad tricky with ‘creaking old bones’ as both she and Alan are above 70 years old. But I’d say it’s more than that. On the return leg from Aamby Valley, I thanked my stars I didn’t have to ride back to Mumbai in the Morgan since even in the month of March, Maharashtra was plenty hot. But Pat was adamant she would ride back in it with Alan. Yes, they are what kids would hashtag as ‘couplegoals’.

The Morgan 3 Wheeler is an open canopy roadster-style car but really it’s up to you whether you want to call it a car. It’s powered by a 1900cc Harley-Davidson air-cooled V-twin mounted on the front of it and makes 82 bhp. It may not sound like a lot of power but the Morgan is super light at 525 kg (dry). For perspective, a Maruti Suzuki Swift weighs in at about 860 kg and cannot hold a candle against it. There may not be any luggage capacity, but the Morgan is ample a car in terms of performance. All of the grunt from the 82 horsies goes to the one wheel at the rear and so it wants to spin every single time you set off. Nobody’s complaining, wheel spins are cool.

Alan is no stranger to Morgans. His father drove Morgan 3 Wheelers in rallies in the 1920s and 30s, and he bought his first Morgan in 2002. He owns a four-seat Roadster and this new 3 Wheeler which was given a colour scheme in memory of Alan’s father. According to Alan: “As a boy I remember him saying that if he won the Pools [now the Lottery] he would buy a black Bristol car with yellow wheels. My brother and I never understood where that came from – but it sure looks good!” They called her ‘Queen Bee’.

I may have whined about being exhausted and I’ll whine about being tanned to a perfectly overdone toast. But the fact remains that I could have jumped out the Morgan and into one of them air-conditioned support cars any time I wanted. But I didn’t want to. The Morgan 3 Wheeler comes from a long line of heritage. The British car company has been hand-building the three-wheeled wonder since 1909 and I wasn’t willing to pass up an opportunity to soak in as much of the Morgan’s charm as I could.

The mission

The 5,600 km included four major cities, completing a circuit: Mumbai – Hyderabad – Kolkata – New Delhi – Mumbai. Along the way, the team stopped at towns and rural regions, meeting people who have benefitted from Goonj’s work.

This NGO’s work revolves around the concept of ‘circular economy’ which finds ways to re-use urban discards, reducing the environmental impact of the waste and empowering the rural communities. Besides raising funds for charity, the Trans-India Challenge’s aim was to highlight the dignity-based model outside of India.

For example, during their traverse across the country, Alan and Pat came across a community that believes that menstruation is a disease. This is one of the subjects Goonj is working for. The NGO holds sessions with such communities to raise awareness. What’s even better about these sessions is that they include both men and women as audience and speakers.

The ‘hands on, not hand out’

For their objective to assist Goonj’s operations in India, Alan and Pat got involved on the ground level, visiting towns and villages that stand to benefit from the NGO’s efforts. The two experienced first-hand that how would the funds they’re raising help communities. I’m pretty convinced the Tans-India Challenge team will have seen India more up close than most of us ever have.

It was Alan Braithwaite’s brainstorming that got the Challenge together and he was behind the wheel most of the time as thousands saw an unusual-looking little British car scampering along the length and breadth of the country. This must have been an experience the team will forever hold close to them. As for me, this experience got me thinking – in this day and age when charity campaigns depend so much on digital trends and hashtags, the most effective ways are still the old ways. If you want to give back and make a change, you have to get up and hustle.

