Digilocker can save you from steep traffic fines! Carry driving licence, RC, insurance electronically. Here’s how

Revisions to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 brings in hefty fines for traffic violations among other provisions. The revised fines came into force starting September 1st. And already we have come across cases in which challans amounting to as much as Rs 32,500 being issued by traffic police personnel. Apart from the disobeying of traffic rules, one of the major reasons for the issue of such hefty challans is people not being able to present valid documents of their respective vehicles when stopped by the traffic police. Though carrying of valid documents of your vehicle is absolutely necessary, it is not required that you must have physical copies of the same.

Image Credits: Twitter

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) dated 17.12.2018, documents such as Driving License, Registration Certificate, Insurance and PUC can be presented in the electronic form. The ministry has also written to all the state transport department to treat electronic copies of driving license and other required documents on the Digilocker or mParivahan app as valid and on par with the original. On the Digilocker app, one can upload scanned copies of the documents in PDF, JPEG or PNG format. To use this app, one has to simply download the same in his/her smartphone and create an account with the help of the Aadhar number and mobile number.

The electronic copies of documents are only valid if they are stored in Digilocker or mParivahan app. Producing the same to a traffic police personnel in the form of a clicked image will still land you in trouble. So the next time when you are stopped by the traffic police and asked to produce your documents, you can do the same by showing them the electronic-copies which are stored in the Digilocker or mParivahan app.