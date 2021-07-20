Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

It rained overnight from Sunday into Monday, causing several roads to be submerged and hence leading to traffic jams - the kind that are denoted by dark red on Google Maps.

Photo: ANI

“I see a bad moon a-rising, I see trouble on the way..” Creedence Clearwater perhaps wrote this song on a rainy day with a thunderstorm rocking the skies. Well, rains in and around Delhi have been quiet but persistent which means water fills up and seeps in. And sometimes this leads to the ground caving in. One such incident happened in Dwarka Sector 18 where a car was swallowed by a sinkhole that opened right under it.

While the meteorological department had lately become the centre of criticism in conversations over tea since the rain predictions had been a little off the mark, the department has now issued an Orange Alert and we should perhaps not overlook it.

It rained overnight from Sunday into Monday, causing several roads to be submerged and hence leading to traffic jams – the kind that are denoted by dark red on Google Maps. Several areas like Tikri Road, under Narela-Bawana flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Chattarpur, RK Puram and others saw creepy-crawly traffic jams.

Much worse than submerged roads or fallen trees though was the sinkhole big enough to fit a whole car inside it. According to the Delhi Police, the car was later pulled out with the help of a crane, and no injuries were reported.

Some roads have been shut as well, well, because they are underwater. “Waterlogging reported at Pul Prahladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) Road towards Mathura Road,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

