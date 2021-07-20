Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

It rained overnight from Sunday into Monday, causing several roads to be submerged and hence leading to traffic jams - the kind that are denoted by dark red on Google Maps.

By:Updated: Jul 20, 2021 11:14 AM
delhi sinkhole carPhoto: ANI

“I see a bad moon a-rising, I see trouble on the way..” Creedence Clearwater perhaps wrote this song on a rainy day with a thunderstorm rocking the skies. Well, rains in and around Delhi have been quiet but persistent which means water fills up and seeps in. And sometimes this leads to the ground caving in. One such incident happened in Dwarka Sector 18 where a car was swallowed by a sinkhole that opened right under it.

While the meteorological department had lately become the centre of criticism in conversations over tea since the rain predictions had been a little off the mark, the department has now issued an Orange Alert and we should perhaps not overlook it.

It rained overnight from Sunday into Monday, causing several roads to be submerged and hence leading to traffic jams – the kind that are denoted by dark red on Google Maps. Several areas like Tikri Road, under Narela-Bawana flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Chattarpur, RK Puram and others saw creepy-crawly traffic jams.

You may also like: Four-wheeled Royal Enfield Himalayan! Custom-built all-terrain-vehicle priced at Rs 3.5 lakh

Much worse than submerged roads or fallen trees though was the sinkhole big enough to fit a whole car inside it. According to the Delhi Police, the car was later pulled out with the help of a crane, and no injuries were reported.

Some roads have been shut as well, well, because they are underwater. “Waterlogging reported at Pul Prahladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) Road towards Mathura Road,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Traffic nightmare and sinkholes that swallow cars: Delhi rains spell trouble

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron, e-tron Sportback to come with savings calculator and more: Launch on 22nd July

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Suzuki preps to launch first electric car in India: To enter EV market by 2025

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Ford Figo automatic launch on July 22: i10 Nios rival's expected price, features

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Online delivery boosts use of last-mile electric two-wheelers: eBikeGo fleet now 7x bigger

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 now costlier than Pulsar 150: Latest price hike explained

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

India's longest race track set to open soon in Andhra: Meet the women behind its development

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

College students build hybrid motorcycle that lets you choose between petrol and electric

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

F1 2021: Hamilton takes eighth British GP victory after colliding with Verstappen

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Suzuki Intruder price in India hiked again: Avenger Street 160 rival costlier by this much

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

Priyanka Chopra vs Bhumi Pednekar car collection: Rolls-Royce, BMWs and more

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to British GP pole in first-ever Sprint Qualifying

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

BMW C 400 GT teased as brand's first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

Ola Electric scooter registers 1 lakh bookings in record 1 day: Here's how to book yours

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

KTM 250 Adventure gets a massive Rs 25,000 price cut: Offer valid till this date

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Ducati India opens pre-bookings for Multistrada V4 at Rs 1 lakh: Launch soon

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Lamborghini sales soar world wide in 2021 H1: Order books filled for next 10 months

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Continental Tires to offer 5-year warranty on truck, bus tyres

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Next-Gen Formula 1 2022 car officially revealed: New Ground Effect era begins

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched in Nagpur: Booking amount, variant prices, all details