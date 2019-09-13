Traffic fines in Delhi could be reduced if causing public inconvenience

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has announced that it may re-evaluate the implementation of the Amended Motor Vehicles Act if the high fines are an inconvenience to the public. The minister stated “If you look at all the petrol pumps, there are long queues of vehicles getting their pollution certificates. This is due to the fear of being fined.”

Kejriwal confirmed that the state is currently evaluating how the new laws and fines are affecting the public and will re-evaluate certain fines, wherever the state has the power to do so if it finds that it is inconveniencing the public.

Earlier this week, others states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand adopted the new amended Motor vehicle’s act albeit with fines which were slashed by 50-70% that what was recommended by the Act issued by the centre. Other states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab are still evaluating the fines before implementation. The state of Haryana has already implemented the new Act as it stands and is also holding an awareness campaign. While Assam and Tripura have stated that they are happy to adopt the new laws in the same form as recommended by the Centre.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has also notified that it believes that the fines mentioned in the Act are too high, therefore the state will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty. However, the state of West Bengal has announced that it will not adopt the new fines from the new Act as it states that it has given special focus on traffic safety and is working towards reducing accidents. The Act will come into force in the state of Goa from January 2020 after the chief minister of the state confirmed that it will first repair all potholes on its roads by then as the state feels it is a moral responsibility.

During a press conference in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also announced that from November 4-15, 2019, Delhi will for the third time practice the odd-even rule from 8 am to 8 pm. For more details on the odd-even rule click here.