Tractors that farm on their own & Uber-like farm equipment: All the news from Escorts Esclusive 2018

Shortly after announcing their partnership with Tadano, Escorts have announced a unique automated farming solution with the launch of their first Automated Concept Tractor at their annual innovation platform, Esclusive 2018. To bring the concept to life, Escorts teamed up with seven technology giants that include Microsoft, Reliance Jio, Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, WABCO, Bosch and AVL. Harnessing various technologies through these companies will allow Escorts to develop farm machines with electric transmissions, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management and data based soil and crop management alongside sensor based guided farm applications.

According to the company, Indian Agricultural and Farming practices require mechanisation and precision based agro solutions to ensure that they can get the maximum out of the land. Through data gathered by the farmers, they will have a more data-based solution to tend to their crops. Concurrently, Escorts has collaborated with AVL for electric drivetrain technology, with Trimble for sensors, controls, water level management systems and automated e-steering. Samvardhana Motherson Group will provide Smart Interface Cabins and CarePlus ( a two-way voice interface for real-time service). WABCO will provide vehicular controls and automation technology in congruence with Microsoft connecting these smart devices through the IOT. The tractor will get styling through a collaboration with Porsche design.

In addition to this, Escorts has also launched a shared platform service for farm equipment with Escorts Crop Solutions to offer end-to-end state of the art equipment for paddy farmers, under an Uber-like aggregation of farm equipment through a pay-as-you-go model. The new aggregate service will be called TRAXI. Through this, the company will be able to reach out to small, marginal farmers and provide them advanced solutions at an affordable price.

Speaking at the event Chairman and Managing Director Escorts Ltd Mr Nikhil Nanda said the company was looking to encore last year's debut of the world's first small electric tractor with another technological innovation with the introduction of smart electric farm equipment.