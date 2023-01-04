Track-focused Bolide available at bargain basement price

Lego has launched a limited-edition Bugatti Bolide that gets a realistic moving steering wheel and the W16 engine with moving pistons.

Bugatti is synonymous with flamboyance, performance, and breathtaking futuristic design and is one of the most expensive cars that money can buy. Here’s something that will knock the socks off everyone. What if we say you can own the limited edition track focus Bugatti Bolide for just over $50, that’s roughly a shade above Rs 4,100, excluding taxes. Trust us, we aren’t pulling a fast one. Lego and Bugatti have joined forces and have recently launched the 905-piece set of the Bolide.

Lego Bugatti Bolide: What to expect?

Based on an over $4.5 million hypercar, the Lego Technic Bolide measures 3 inches in height, 12 inches long and 5 inches wide. While Bugatti is known for its attention to detail, Lego brings to live out each element to precision like the iconic horseshoe front grille, the numerous air ducts, aerodynamics like a Formula 1 racing car, the low-slung seats and one-of-a-kind rear diffuser with a massive rear wing spoiler that can’t be ignored.

To give enthusiasts an experience like no other, one gets to build on the French luxury marquee’s fabled W16 engine and to add the cherry on top, the Bolide model also offers the realistic movement of the steering wheel and the iconic scissor doors. The Bolide Lego model sports a striking yellow and black paint scheme, the founder Ettore Bugatti’s favourite colours.

Even though the actual Bolide uses expensive and sophisticated lightweight materials like carbon fibre, the Lego model uses stickers that replicate it impeccably.

Lego Bugatti Bolide: About the hypercar

The Lego Bugatti Bolide is a limited edition and there are only 40 examples. It is aimed at children aged 9 and above, but in all honesty, it is a collector’s item. According to Lego, the Bolide allows enthusiasts to build the W16 engine with moving pistons. The actual 8-litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine has a mind-boggling output of 1,800bhp at 7,000rpm and is only powered by 110-octane racing fuel.

This is Lego Technic’s second Bugatti hypercar after launching the Chiron model in 2018.

