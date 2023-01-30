Toyota’s new GR Corolla to get Yokohama Rubber’s Advan tyres

The Advan Apex V601 tyres claim to provide the GR Corolla with strong gripping power and superior wet performance and handling performance.

Yokohama Rubber has announced that it is supplying its Advan Apex V601 tyres as original equipment for Toyota Motor Corporation’s new GR Corolla. The hatchback was launched in Japan in early 2023 and is gradually making its way to overseas markets. The Toyota GR Corolla is being fitted with 235/40R18 91W size tyres.

According to the company, the Advan Apex V601 is a high-performance summer tyre that features the latest technologies. It also gets an asymmetric tread pattern reminiscent of the one first used on one of the company’s most historically essential tyres, the Yokohama A008. The Advan Apex V601 tyres claim to provide the GR Corolla with strong gripping power and superior wet performance and handling performance.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s current medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), the consumer tyre business aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand, the Geolander brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, and various winter tires. One of the key initiatives under this strategy is expanding the adoption of Advan and Geolander tyres as original equipment on new cars. Yokohama Rubber also is strengthening sales of its Advan flagship brand in the replacement tire market, where it introduced its Advan Sport V107 global flagship tire and the Advan Neova AD09, a new high-performance street sports tyre, in 2022.