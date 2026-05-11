Toyota's new Bidkin plant to roll out rugged SUV in 2029.

New facility to begin production with 1 lakh annual capacity; rugged SUV likely to sit below Fortuner.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced plans to set up a new manufacturing facility in Maharashtra’s Bidkin Industrial Area which is located at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar District, with production slated to begin in the first half of 2029. Industry sources indicate the upcoming SUV could be based on the Land Cruiser FJ currently sold in markets such as Thailand. The model is expected to be positioned in the rugged SUV segment at an estimated starting price of around Rs 30 lakh, placing it between the Mahindra Scorpio N and Toyota’s own Fortuner in the domestic market. It will come with petrol and diesel engine options and will feature an upright profile with retro styling cues.

The new plant will have an initial annual production capacity of 100,000 vehicles and employ around 2,800 workers at the time of launch. The facility will include stamping, welding, painting and assembly operations. TKM said the facility will cater to export markets in regions surrounding India.

The Bidkin investment marks Toyota’s third manufacturing facility in India after its two existing plants at Bidadi in Karnataka. The Bidadi plant number one, operational since 1999, has an installed annual capacity of 132,000 units, while the second plant, called as Bidadi plant number two, which began production in 2010, can manufacture up to 210,000 units annually. Combined, Toyota’s current India manufacturing capacity stands at 342,000 units per year.

Apart from locally manufactured products, Toyota also retails rebadged models sourced from Maruti Suzuki along with select fully imported vehicles sold through the completely built unit (CBU) route.

In its statement, TKM said the new Maharashtra facility would strengthen its production infrastructure and enable a more flexible response to future demand growth and market changes in India and neighbouring regions. The company, however, did not disclose the investment planned for the project.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar District in Maharashtra is emerging as a major automotive manufacturing hub, with companies such as JSW Motors and electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy also preparing facilities in the region.